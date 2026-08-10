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Voya Financial extends longstanding retirement plan relationship with Baker Botts law firm

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) announced today that it will continue serving as the 401(k) plan recordkeeper for leading international law firm Baker Botts L.L.P., extending a relationship that has helped the firm’s employees prepare for retirement for more than 25 years. In the renewed agreement, effective Aug. 1, 2026, Voya will continue providing retirement plan services to more than 1,800 participants and support more than $900 million in plan assets (figures as of May 2026).

Voya has worked closely with Baker Botts to help employees build greater confidence in their financial futures. Through personalized guidance, industry-leading participant education programs, retirement planning resources and investment solutions, Voya has supported employees at every stage of their financial journey.

“For more than two decades, Voya has been a trusted partner, delivering the service, expertise and resources our employees and benefits team depend on,” said Sharon Philpott, senior benefits professional, Baker Botts. “As we looked to the future, maintaining continuity for our employees was an important consideration. Voya’s commitment to innovation, responsiveness and participant support gives us confidence that our workforce will continue to have access to the tools and guidance they need to pursue their retirement goals.”

“We are honored to continue our longstanding relationship with Baker Botts,” said Sheila McCullough, SVP, retirement client engagement leader, Voya Financial. “Relationships that span more than two decades are built on trust, collaboration and a consistent focus on delivering meaningful outcomes for participants. We look forward to continuing to provide the guidance, solutions and support that help Baker Botts employees feel more confident about their retirement journey.”

Voya is a leading provider of workplace retirement solutions, serving organizations of all sizes and industries across the private, public and nonprofit sectors. By combining personalized participant engagement, industry experience and innovative retirement solutions, Voya helps employers support the financial well-being of their workforce while helping individuals build confidence in their ability to achieve a secure retirement.

About Voya Financial®
Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is a leading retirement, employee benefits and investment management company. Voya’s services and solutions help clear the path to financial confidence and a more fulfilling life for individual, workplace and institutional clients, supporting more than 18 million customer relationships. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya fosters a culture that values customer centricity, integrity, accountability, agility and inclusivity. Together with customers and partners, Voya employees fight for everyone's opportunity for a better financial future. For more information visit voya.com and follow Voya Financial on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

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Contacts

Media Contact:
Kris Kagel
Voya Financial
(201) 221-6534
Kristopher.kagel@voya.com

Industry:

Voya Financial, Inc.

NYSE:VOYA
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact:
Kris Kagel
Voya Financial
(201) 221-6534
Kristopher.kagel@voya.com

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