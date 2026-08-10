Infleqtion Selected by Eaton to Support Research Advancing Quantum Computing for U.S. Grid Resilience

LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infleqtion, a global leader in quantum computing and quantum sensing powered by neutral-atom technology, announced that Eaton, a global power management company, selected Infleqtion to support new research evaluating how quantum computing can improve the resilience of the U.S. electrical grid. As part of an Eaton award from the Air Force Research Laboratory (ARFL), Infleqtion received a subcontract to apply quantum computing hardware to support grid contingency analysis. Infleqtion and Eaton aim to advance reliability analysis used by utilities to predict and prevent cascading power outages.

“Grid reliability is a large-scale optimization challenge that pushes the limits of today’s classical systems,” said Pranav Gokhale, CTO at Infleqtion. “This program allows us to explore how quantum algorithms and error-corrected quantum hardware could support faster, more accurate analysis of grid vulnerabilities to improve how we evaluate failures, reduce blackout risk, and strengthen critical U.S. infrastructure.”

Contingency analysis is one of the most important tools for determining how power systems respond when key components, such as transmission lines or generators, fail unexpectedly. As power grids become more interconnected and more dependent on real-time data, the number of “what-if” scenarios grow so large that classical computing methods struggle to analyze them efficiently. Classical analysis relies on approximate methods that are often insufficient for robust risk management. This makes contingency analysis an ideal test case for quantum computing, which may evaluate complex combinations more effectively using quantum interference algorithms.

Why Grid Reliability Matters for National Security and the Economy

The U.S. electrical grid is increasingly stressed. Even brief outages can cause cascading disruptions across geographies. As the grid becomes more complex, both commercial utilities and government agencies are accelerating efforts to modernize and harden critical infrastructure. This momentum aligns with the Department of Energy’s recently launched Genesis Mission, a national initiative that uses artificial intelligence and advanced computing to accelerate breakthroughs in energy, including grid modernization, discovery science, and national security.

AFRL’s investment reflects this broader national prioritization of technologies that can identify vulnerabilities earlier, evaluate risks more comprehensively, and reduce blackout impacts. Eaton will lead the program, working to align results with real operational needs across civilian and defense-critical environments.

“This research will enhance infrastructure planning, daily operations, and emergency preparedness—bringing unprecedented awareness and response to strengthen infrastructure,” said Sid Suryanarayanan, senior chief engineer, strategic partnerships and innovation at Eaton. “Working with the ARFL and our program collaborators, including Infleqtion, we aim to understand how quantum performance can support grid reliability and resilience.”

How Quantum Computing May Improve Grid Contingency Analysis

Because grid contingency analysis involves evaluating many different failure scenarios and their downstream effects, it represents one of the earliest mission-critical power-grid applications that could benefit from quantum computing. The program will explore how soon quantum computers may offer advantages at operational scale. Infleqtion will contribute its expertise in:

Quantum algorithms for combinatorial optimization problems central to power system analysis

Circuit optimization to reduce resource requirements on quantum hardware

Error correction techniques aligned with Infleqtion’s roadmap for its Sqale neutral atom quantum computer

Performance comparison between quantum and classical methods

Resource estimation and extrapolation to assess future real-world applicability

For more information about Infleqtion’s work in quantum computing for energy, infrastructure, and national security, visit infleqtion.com.

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion, Inc. (NYSE: INFQ) is a global leader in quantum technology, delivering neutral-atom solutions for quantum computing, networking, sensing, and security. With a product portfolio spanning quantum computers, quantum optical clocks, RF receivers, and inertial sensors, Infleqtion’s full-stack approach combines high-performance hardware with the company’s proprietary Superstaq quantum computing software platform. Infleqtion’s systems are already in use by the U.S. Department of War, NASA, the U.K. government, and in multiple collaborations with NVIDIA. Infleqtion, in collaboration with NVIDIA, published the world’s first demonstration of a materials science application using logical qubits. With operations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Infleqtion meets the demands of government and commercial customers across the space, defense, energy, finance and telecommunications sectors. For more information, visit Infleqtion.com or follow Infleqtion on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "will," and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the aims of the research under the ARFL award, how quantum computing may improve infrastructure and the expected roles and contributions of Infleqtion and Eaton in the AFRL program, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Infleqtion's current expectations, assumptions and projections as of the date of this release and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those related to Infleqtion's ability to recognize anticipated benefits of its business combination with Churchill Capital Corp X; the implementation, market acceptance, and success of Infleqtion's business model, growth strategy, and opportunities, and its ability to commercialize its quantum computing and quantum sensing technology; the expected benefits of and ability to maintain and enter into new contracts, awards, and other relationships, partnerships, or collaborations with governments, government entities, universities, or commercial partners; the ability to develop and deploy neutral-atom quantum computing products on anticipated timelines and at anticipated performance levels; the ability to achieve fault-tolerant and utility-scale quantum computing, including anticipated improvements in entangling gate fidelity; the ability of Superstaq to achieve commercial and research adoption; the potential for quantum computing technology to achieve quantum advantage; the ability of Infleqtion’s products to meet government counterparties’ and customers’ technical requirements and compliance and regulatory needs; Infleqtion’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; and other risks and uncertainties described in Infleqtion's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.