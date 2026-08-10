Navan Partners with DataVisor to Strengthen Real-Time Fraud Protection

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataVisor, the leading AI-powered fraud and risk platform, today announced a partnership with Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN), the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform, to strengthen real-time fraud detection across Navan’s platform.

As Navan continues to scale, its focus remains on delivering the seamless experiences customers expect. DataVisor’s fraud detection foundation is designed for high-volume, real-time transaction environments. By combining rules with supervised and unsupervised machine learning, DataVisor enables risk teams to detect fraud and emerging attack patterns, reduce risk, and protect customers without adding friction.

“As attacks become more sophisticated and coordinated, organizations need a fraud platform that can operate with the same speed and intelligence as their business,” said Yinglian Xie, Co-Founder and President of Technology and AI at DataVisor. “As a high-growth digital platform, Navan requires real-time, adaptive fraud protection at scale. This partnership demonstrates the power of AI-driven decisioning to help innovative companies reduce risk while preserving exceptional customer experiences.”

Krithika Ramadoss, Vice President, Fraud Strategy at Navan, said: “We needed a fraud platform engineered for the environment our products operate in, which is why we chose DataVisor. Travel, payments, and expenses are increasingly real-time and we are committed to continuously investing to enhance our capabilities and protect our customers.”

About DataVisor

DataVisor is the most comprehensive fraud and financial crime prevention platform, powered by sophisticated AI and modern machine learning capabilities. DataVisor empowers customers to protect against future attacks before they happen by detecting and acting on rapidly evolving fraud patterns in real time. DataVisor’s adaptable solution and data-driven approach provide businesses with unparalleled protection in an ever-evolving digital landscape. DataVisor’s award-winning solutions and continuous innovation make it the trusted partner of choice for Fortune 500 companies and leading organizations worldwide, specializing in financial services, banking, credit unions, fintech, and payments.

About Navan

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform that makes travel easy for travelers. From finding flights and hotels, to automating expense reconciliation, with 24/7 support along the way, Navan delivers an intuitive experience travelers love and finance teams rely on. See how Navan customers benefit and learn more at navan.com.