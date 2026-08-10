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KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Aqua Finance Issuer Trust 2026-B

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of notes issued by Aqua Finance Issuer Trust 2026-B (“Aqua 2026-B”), an asset-backed securitization collateralized by marine and recreational vehicle contracts as well as home improvement contracts.

Aqua 2026-B will issue four classes of notes totaling $328.9 million, collateralized by $358.5 million of contracts. Aqua 2026-B has initial credit enhancement levels ranging from 40.25% for the Class A notes to 8.75% for the Class D notes. Credit enhancement is comprised of overcollateralization, subordination of junior note classes (except for the Class D notes), a cash reserve account, and excess spread.

Aqua Finance, Inc. (“Aqua” or the “Company”), founded in 1985 and incorporated in January 1988, is a consumer finance company operating in all 50 states. On July 29, 2022, Athene Holding Ltd (“Athene”), a retirement services company acquired a controlling stake in Aqua. Prior to Athene’s acquisition, the Company was majority owned and controlled by a Blackstone managed fund.

KBRA applied its Auto Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology, as well as its Consumer Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology, General Global Rating Methodology for Asset-Backed Securities, and Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology as part of its analysis of the portfolio pool data, underlying collateral pool and capital structure. KBRA considered its operational reviews of Aqua, as well as regular due diligence calls with Aqua. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1016352

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Jacob Paulose, Associate Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1269
jacob.paulose@kbra.com

Stavros Cherpelis, Analyst
+1 646-731-2322
stavros.cherpelis@kbra.com

Melvin Zhou, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2412
melvin.zhou@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Brad Korch, Director
+1 646-731-2392
brad.korch@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
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Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Jacob Paulose, Associate Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1269
jacob.paulose@kbra.com

Stavros Cherpelis, Analyst
+1 646-731-2322
stavros.cherpelis@kbra.com

Melvin Zhou, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2412
melvin.zhou@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Brad Korch, Director
+1 646-731-2392
brad.korch@kbra.com

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