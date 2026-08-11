Viridi Energy Expands Renewable Natural Gas Marketing Capabilities Through Agreement with Citadel Energy Marketing

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viridi Energy today announced that it has executed a contract to sell RNG produced by its Waco RNG facility to Citadel Energy Marketing.

This agreement represents another important step in building the commercial infrastructure needed to support our expanding project portfolio Share

The agreement provides the contractual foundation for the sale and purchase of renewable natural gas produced by Viridi facilities and reflects the company's continued expansion as it brings additional RNG projects online across North America.

"As our portfolio continues to grow, establishing relationships with experienced energy marketers is an important component of our commercialization strategy," said Dan Crouse, Chief Executive Officer of Viridi Energy. "This agreement enhances our ability to efficiently market renewable natural gas while continuing to deliver reliable, low-carbon energy solutions that create value for our landfill and municipal partners."

Viridi Energy develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas facilities that capture landfill methane and convert it into pipeline-quality RNG. By transforming landfill emissions into a renewable energy resource, Viridi helps municipalities and landfill owners reduce greenhouse gas emissions while creating long-term economic value.

"This agreement represents another important step in building the commercial infrastructure needed to support our expanding project portfolio," said David Barry, Chief Financial Officer of Viridi Energy. "As additional facilities enter service, strong marketing relationships help ensure we can reliably deliver renewable natural gas into the marketplace."

“We are excited to work with Viridi on growing our RNG portfolio. Finalizing this agreement will enhance Citadel’s ability to structure, price and execute future trades,” said Erica Reicher, Head of Origination for North American Environmental Products at Citadel Energy Marketing.

The agreement utilizes the industry-standard NAESB Base Contract for the sale and purchase of renewable natural gas governing future transactions between the parties.

About Viridi Energy

Viridi Energy is a full-service renewable natural gas investor, developer, owner, and operator founded by one of the industry's most experienced RNG leadership teams. Backed by Warburg Pincus and Green Rock Energy Partners, Viridi develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas assets across North America.