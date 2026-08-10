PUSEN USA Partners with MedWish MedWorks to Expand Global Access to Single-Use Urologic Endoscopy Equipment

JOHNS CREEK, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PUSEN USA has partnered with MedWish MedWorks, a humanitarian nonprofit that recovers medical supplies and equipment and redistributes them to communities in need around the world. Through the partnership, PUSEN USA is donating a full range of its single-use flexible endoscopes, along with PUSEN HD image processors, to support urologic care in settings where access to endoscopic equipment is limited.

PUSEN USA and MedWish MedWorks are partnering to expand access to single-use urologic endoscopy equipment in underserved communities around the world. Share

Because every PUSEN scope is single-use, each one arrives sterile and ready to use, with no cleaning, disinfection, or reprocessing between patients. In settings where reliable power, clean water, and reprocessing equipment are hard to obtain, that removes a major obstacle to safe endoscopic care.

The donation spans PUSEN's single-use ureteroscope portfolio across three of its platforms, most of which feature the company's DISS® technology for direct in-scope suction, allowing urologists to clear dust, debris, and stone fragments through the scope during a procedure. It also includes PUSEN's HD image processors needed to run the scopes, so recipients receive a complete, ready-to-use system rather than equipment they cannot power or display. A total of 20 pallets were donated, valued at $6.1 million US dollars.

“Serving patients is why PUSEN exists, and our mission extends beyond the products we sell,” said Bob Evensen, President, PUSEN USA. “Through our partnership with MedWish MedWorks, our endoscopy equipment reaches clinicians serving underserved communities where access to advanced medical technology is limited. Expanding access to quality healthcare is an impact we are proud to support.”

For PUSEN, giving back isn't a side project—it's part of the company’s purpose. The name "PUSEN" was chosen to reflect a commitment to serving others, and that mission has guided the company since day one. Its partnership with MedWish MedWorks is one meaningful way to put that purpose into action, helping deliver high-quality endoscopy equipment to healthcare providers who care for patients in underserved communities around the world.

“This donation will have an incredible impact on improving access to care for global communities,” said MedWish MedWorks CEO Britta Latz. “By working with innovative medical product suppliers like PUSEN USA, we can deliver vital resources where they are needed most and strengthen healthcare capacity. We are excited to embark on this new partnership.”

MedWish MedWorks was founded in Cleveland, Ohio, as MedWish International in 1993 by Dr. Lee Ponsky, a urologic oncologist in Cleveland, Ohio. Early in his career, while volunteering at a medical facility abroad, he saw firsthand how a shortage of basic equipment cost patients their lives. That experience led him to found MedWish. Since then, the organization has recovered and redistributed medical supplies to recipients in more than 119 countries, vetting each donation so devices reach clinicians trained to use them. In 2024, the organization merged with Medworks and has since expanded its local impact in Northeast Ohio through free dental and medical clinics and ongoing patient navigation services.

About PUSEN USA

PUSEN USA is the U.S. commercial arm of Zhuhai PUSEN Medical Technology Co., Ltd., a medical device company founded in 2014 that designs and manufactures single-use flexible endoscopes for urology, ENT, and respiratory applications. PUSEN products are used in more than 5,000 hospitals across 170+ countries. PUSEN USA is focused on bringing the company's single-use endoscopy portfolio to U.S. health systems with a direct, clinically grounded commercial team. For more information, visit www.PUSENUSA.com.

DISS® is a trademark of PUSEN USA, Inc.