Aderant and First AML Launch Integration to Automate Anti-Money Laundering Compliance for Law Firms

ATLANTA & AUCKLAND, New Zealand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aderant, a leading global provider of business management solutions for law firms, today announced the general availability of an integration that enables law firms to connect Aderant Expert and Expert Sierra to First AML, a leading provider of anti-money laundering (AML) and client due diligence solutions.

"For clients running Expert or Expert Sierra alongside First AML, AML checks now happen inside the same workflow staff already use, instead of as a separate process," said Josiah Chaves, Chief Client Officer at Aderant Share

For mutual clients, the integration connects Aderant Expert and Expert Sierra directly to First AML, turning what were once disconnected systems into one workflow. AML checks can now be run without leaving the practice management workflow, eliminating the manual handoffs and duplicate data entry that have typically separated compliance from day-to-day financial and case management. The launch follows the companies' partnership announcement earlier this year and comes as law firms face growing obligations to demonstrate consistent, auditable AML practices across increasingly complex and international client relationships.

As AML regulations have tightened across regions worldwide, meeting those obligations has typically required firms to manage compliance in systems disconnected from their practice management workflow, creating manual handoffs, inconsistent documentation, and added risk. The Aderant Expert and Expert Sierra/First AML integration is built to close that gap for the firms already relying on both solutions.

"For clients running Expert or Expert Sierra alongside First AML, AML checks now happen inside the same workflow staff already use, instead of as a separate process,” said Josiah Chaves, Chief Client Officer at Aderant. “Our Professional Services team works directly with each firm to bring the integration live and configure it around their existing process, so mutual clients start saving time and reducing risk right away. That's the kind of in-context automation our clients expect from Aderant."

For firms, that means:

One workflow, start to finish: Staff select a client or matter, and the Expert or Expert Sierra workflow pulls parties, stages the case, and submits the check to First AML.

Staff select a client or matter, and the Expert or Expert Sierra workflow pulls parties, stages the case, and submits the check to First AML. Built-in oversight: A dedicated review screen enables assigned users to confirm which contacts, client parties, and matter parties are included before a case is submitted to First AML, and automatically recognizes individuals previously verified through First AML.

A dedicated review screen enables assigned users to confirm which contacts, client parties, and matter parties are included before a case is submitted to First AML, and automatically recognizes individuals previously verified through First AML. Audit-ready by default: Verification outcomes are written back into an AML approval history table in Expert or Expert Sierra, viewable through Entity Manager for reporting and audit purposes.

Verification outcomes are written back into an AML approval history table in Expert or Expert Sierra, viewable through Entity Manager for reporting and audit purposes. Flexible by design: Firms can run the workflow as a standalone check or build it into their existing File Opening process, so AML runs automatically whenever a matter requires it.

"AML compliance shouldn't require firms to leave the systems they already rely on," said Milan Cooper, CEO of First AML. "With this integration live, Expert and Expert Sierra users can run a First AML check the same way they handle everything else in their day, without extra logins or manual re-entry. That's the standard we think firms should expect from compliance technology, and we're glad to reach it together with Aderant."

To learn more about the integration, visit the Aderant and First AML integration overview.

About First AML

First AML comes from the perspective of both a technology provider, but also as compliance professionals. Prior to releasing First AML’s all-in-one AML workflow platform, we processed over 2,000,000 AML cases ourselves. Understanding the acute problem that faces firms these days, as they try to scale their own AML, is in our DNA.

That’s why First AML now powers thousands of compliance experts around the globe to reduce the time and cost burden of complex and international entity KYC. First AML stands out as a leading solution for organizations with complex or international onboarding needs. It provides streamlined collaboration and ensures uniformity in all AML practices.

First AML is based in Auckland, New Zealand and has offices in Australia and the U.K. For more information, visit firstaml.com or follow First AML on LinkedIn.

About Aderant®

Aderant is dedicated to helping law firms run a better business. As a leading global provider of business management and practice-of-law solutions, the world’s best firms rely on Aderant to keep their businesses moving forward and inspire innovation. At Aderant, the “A” is more than just a letter. It represents how we fulfill our foundational purpose, serving our clients. Aderant operates as a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the S&P 500 and Fortune 500. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has several other offices across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit Aderant.com, email info@aderant.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn.