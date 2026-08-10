Town Lane Announces Launch of Platform Venture with Axis Partners and Acquisition of 23-Property Industrial Outdoor Storage Portfolio

NEW YORK & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Town Lane, a real estate investment management firm, today announced the acquisition of a 23-property industrial outdoor storage ("IOS") portfolio and the launch of a platform venture with Axis Partners, an Atlanta-based industrial owner and operator. The transaction includes a strategic investment by Town Lane in the Axis operating platform, aligning both firms and providing growth capital to accelerate the platform's expansion.

This partnership provides a unique opportunity to combine institutional capital with an experienced operator, and we're excited to build a market-leading platform together over the long term. Share

The portfolio comprises mission-critical, infill IOS assets that support the day-to-day operations of local, regional, and national businesses, including contractors, equipment rental companies, distributors, infrastructure providers, and service businesses, across high-growth Sunbelt markets such as Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, and Nashville. The properties occupy highly functional, difficult-to-replicate locations that serve as essential operating hubs for tenants whose businesses depend on proximity to customers and transportation networks.

Industrial outdoor storage has emerged as one of the most compelling and supply-constrained sectors within commercial real estate, benefiting from limited new supply, increasing institutional interest, and the critical role these properties play in supporting businesses. Despite strong fundamentals, the sector remains highly fragmented, presenting a compelling opportunity to build a scaled institutional platform through disciplined acquisitions, operational expertise, and long-term capital.

The partnership combines Town Lane's institutional capital and investment platform with Axis' vertically integrated operating capabilities, deep industry relationships, and proprietary technology-driven sourcing platform. Together, the firms intend to scale the platform through individual asset acquisitions, portfolio transactions, and select strategic development opportunities. While the initial portfolio is concentrated in high-growth Sunbelt markets, the partnership expects to expand into additional logistics markets where supply remains constrained and demand is supported by essential industrial and service-oriented businesses. In addition to growing the real estate portfolio, the venture will continue investing in the Axis operating platform, including acquisitions, asset management, construction management, technology, and property operations.

"The Axis team has built a differentiated sourcing and operating platform that consistently identifies mission-critical, off-market assets supporting the infrastructure behind local and regional economies,” said Garret Overlock, Managing Director at Town Lane. “This partnership provides a unique opportunity to combine institutional capital with an experienced operator, and we're excited to build a market-leading platform together over the long term."

"This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for Axis," said Crawford Arnold, Founder and Partner of Axis Partners. "Since our founding, we've focused on building a differentiated sourcing platform, deep operating expertise, and lasting industry relationships. Having owned and operated more than 100 industrial properties, we've seen firsthand the compelling opportunity within the industrial outdoor storage sector. Town Lane brings the long-term capital, strategic perspective, and alignment to help us accelerate our growth, expand into new markets, continue investing in our people and technology, and build what we believe will be one of the premier institutional IOS platforms in the country."

About Town Lane

Town Lane is a boutique, relationship-driven real estate investment manager based in New York City. The firm invests thematically across commercial real estate sectors and throughout the capital stack. Town Lane was founded in 2024 after raising $1.25 billion of institutional investor capital targeting opportunistic returns for its inaugural fund. The firm seeks to identify compelling investment themes, evaluate misunderstood opportunities, and capitalize selectively on episodic market dislocations. For more information, visit www.townlane.com.

About Axis Partners

Axis Partners is an Atlanta-based industrial outdoor storage owner, operator, and investor founded by Crawford Arnold. The firm's vertically integrated team has more than 50 years of combined experience across acquisitions, asset management, leasing, construction management, and entitlements, and has completed more than $3 billion of real estate transactions while owning or operating more than 100 industrial properties. For more information, visit www.axispartners.com.