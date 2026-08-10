ACCESS Announces Multi-Year Strategic Agreement to Bring Advanced Cardiac Electrophysiology Technologies to Ambulatory Surgery Centers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACCESS, through its physician-led group purchasing organization, ACCESS GPO, today announced a multi-year preferred portfolio agreement with Johnson & Johnson to support the adoption of advanced cardiac electrophysiology technologies in ambulatory surgery centers (ASC) across the United States. The agreement encompasses an integrated portfolio of three-dimensional mapping, intracardiac imaging, radiofrequency ablation and pulsed field ablation technologies.

The collaboration is designed to help ASCs expand access to state-of-the-art therapies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias while supporting the continued evolution of cardiac electrophysiology care in the outpatient setting. As the demand for catheter ablation continues to grow nationwide, ASCs are expected to play an increasingly important role in expanding procedural capacity, improving patient access, and delivering high-quality care in a cost-effective environment. The agreement broadens the technology options available to ACCESS-affiliated centers and supports the continued development of high-quality electrophysiology programs in appropriately equipped outpatient settings.

"Cardiac electrophysiology is undergoing a period of remarkable innovation, and it is important that patients treated in ambulatory surgery centers have access to the same advanced technologies available in traditional hospital settings," said Vivek Reddy, MD, Director of Cardiac Arrhythmia Services at The Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital and the Mount Sinai Health System in New York City. "This collaboration helps ensure that physicians performing ablations in ASCs can continue to offer cutting-edge therapies while maintaining the flexibility, efficiency, and patient-centered focus that have made the ASC model so successful."

"By creating greater access to these technologies within physician-led ambulatory surgery centers, we can help expand treatment options for patients while supporting the continued growth of high-quality cardiac electrophysiology programs in the outpatient setting," said Arash Aryana, MD, PhD, Medical Director of Cardiovascular Services at Mercy Medical Group of Sacramento, California.

"The movement of appropriately selected electrophysiology procedures into ambulatory surgery centers represents one of the most important developments in cardiovascular care today,” said Vijay Swarup, MD, Executive Director of Arizona Heart Rhythm Center in Phoenix. “This agreement gives ACCESS-affiliated centers a more efficient pathway to evaluate, acquire and implement advanced technologies while developing the clinical and operational infrastructure required to build sustainable, high-quality outpatient electrophysiology programs."

ACCESS Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) was established to specifically support physician-led ASCs by improving access to advanced technologies, strengthening procedural economics, and fostering collaboration among leading cardiac electrophysiology programs nationwide. Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders, the organization seeks to accelerate the responsible growth of cardiovascular and electrophysiology services in ASCs while maintaining physician leadership, clinical excellence, and patient-centered care.

About ACCESS

ACCESS is a physician-led Management Services Organization focused on supporting ambulatory surgery centers, with particular expertise in cardiovascular and cardiac electrophysiology programs. Through ACCESS GPO and strategic relationships with leading medical technology companies, the organization helps member centers improve purchasing efficiency, evaluate and implement advanced technologies, and obtain the clinical, operational, and strategic resources needed to develop sustainable, high-quality outpatient programs.

ACCESS and ACCESS GPO are building the infrastructure needed to expand access to advanced cardiac arrhythmia care while preserving physician choice and maintaining rigorous standards for quality, safety, efficiency and clinical outcomes.