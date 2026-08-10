Northern Trust Engages Lukka to Enhance Digital Asset Data and Reporting Capabilities

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) announced today it has entered into an agreement with Lukka to deliver an institutional-grade digital asset reporting capability, expanding Northern Trust’s service offering to include enhanced access to digital asset data.

The new capability provides clients with enhanced reporting on digital asset data, including transaction history and point-in-time balances with historical views. Share

Founded to address complex financial challenges in the digital asset market, Lukka provides institutional-grade digital asset data infrastructure, software, and analytics designed to help organizations ingest, normalize, reconcile, and report on complex on- and off-chain activity. The firm’s platform supports institutional use cases across digital asset data management, reporting, valuation, compliance, and risk workflows.

The new capability provides clients with enhanced reporting on digital asset data, including transaction history and point-in-time balances with historical views. The service is designed to address the growing need for reliable, scalable reporting as institutional participation in digital assets accelerates.

“Clients are seeking a more streamlined and institutional approach to managing and reporting on their digital asset exposures,” said Justin Chapman, group head of Strategic Partnerships, Digital and Financial Markets at Northern Trust. “This relationship with Lukka allows us to deliver a critical capability, bringing together digital and traditional asset reporting, while continuing to build toward a more comprehensive, interoperable and connected digital asset servicing model.”

Under the agreement, Northern Trust will leverage Lukka’s data platform to support connectivity across 100+ blockchains and 400+ centralized exchange (CEX) and decentralized exchange (DEX) sources, along with custodians, OTC desks, wallets, and on-chain activity. This will enable the ingestion of wallet, balance, and transaction data while supporting scaled digital asset reporting through standardized, high-quality data aggregation and normalization across a broad ecosystem of blockchain networks and digital asset service providers.

“We are proud to support Northern Trust as it expands its digital asset servicing capabilities for institutional clients,” said Kiet Tran, CEO, Lukka. “Institutions need digital asset data that is complete, normalized, and audit-ready. Lukka’s platform brings together on- and off-chain data across wallets, blockchains, venues, and custodians, helping firms deliver consistent reporting with the controls and transparency expected in traditional finance.”

Northern Trust unifies digital and traditional market functions to support clients navigating the fast-developing digital markets and challenges of investing in digital assets, alongside allocations to more traditional asset classes.

About Lukka

Founded in 2014, Lukka provides enterprise blockchain data and software solutions to financial institutions, exchanges, fund administrators, and government agencies. Its platform transforms raw on- and off-chain activity into audit-ready intelligence—powering accounting, compliance, risk, and reporting workflows across the digital asset ecosystem.

Lukka operates under AICPA SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II frameworks, delivering institutional-grade data and infrastructure for the next generation of finance.

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About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking services to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2026, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$20.0 trillion, and assets under management of US$2.0 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.