Sprocket Sports Partners with Ankored to Provide an Integrated Compliance Platform for Youth Sports Clubs

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sprocket Sports, a leading provider of software and services for youth sports clubs, today announced a partnership with Ankored, a compliance automation platform, to provide its clients with a fully integrated and comprehensive tool to ensure the safety of all their players and families.

"Parents expect to know who's cleared to work with their kids. Clubs want compliance to live where they already work so Sprocket’s leading all-in-one platform for youth sports club management is a natural fit for Ankored." Share

Ankored combines background checks, abuse prevention training, and compliance tracking in one secure system to meet federal, state, and governing body standards. This new integration with Sprocket's platform and app means players, families, and coaches can now complete everything in one guided flow, and one centralized location. Administrators get one place to track completions and send reminders, instead of juggling spreadsheets, paperwork, or separate platforms.

“Risk mitigation is extremely important for youth sports clubs who have worked for years to build a trustworthy brand,” says Rich Gallun, CEO of Sprocket Sports. “Since our origins, Sprocket has led the way in many safety-related areas, including our mobile app which automatically enforces SafeSport-compliant communications between coaches and players. We are excited to partner with Ankored’s best-in-class solutions to enhance our offering and to provide tools that not only streamline compliance administration but also give them a competitive edge on player safety.”

"Safety screening used to be seen as a burden — a manual workflow that lived in a spreadsheet and a folder of PDFs. That's over," said Seth Lieberman, CEO of Ankored. "Parents expect to know who's cleared to work with their kids. Clubs want compliance to live where they already work so Sprocket’s leading all-in-one platform for youth sports club management is a natural fit for Ankored."

About Sprocket Sports

Sprocket Sports is a modern, all-in-one management and marketing platform designed specifically for youth sports clubs. Its comprehensive technology helps clubs reduce operating expenses, increase revenues, build their brand and engage with families. In addition to player registration and payments, Sprocket Sports offers websites, marketing and communication modules, administrative tools, dashboards, mobile apps, and more. Learn more at sprocketsports.com.

About Ankored

At Ankored, we simplify how youth sports organizations keep players safe and manage risk, so they can focus more on the game. Guardians, coaches, and program administrators benefit from an intuitive workflow that collects and organizes state- and sport-specific compliance requirements. With a connected ecosystem for registration, background checks, training, and more, sports organizations gain a unified view of their safety-related information. The result? Fewer safety blind spots, less volunteer drop-off, zero system circumvention. Less Paper. More Play. Learn more at ankored.com.