Almirall Enters Collaboration With CrystalO for the Discovery and Development of Novel Small Molecules in Medical Dermatology

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Almirall, S.A. (ALM), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to medical dermatology based in Barcelona, today announced a collaboration and licensing agreement with Shenzhen CrystalO Biopharma Technology Co., Ltd. ("CrystalO") to jointly initiate an R&D collaboration for drug discovery in medical dermatology. The collaboration will combine CrystalO's scientific expertise in ion channels with Almirall's experience in medical dermatology research and clinical development to develop innovative drug candidates for skin diseases.

Under the terms of the agreement, CrystalO will leverage its leading AI- and structure-based drug discovery platform to conduct candidate compound discovery, optimization, IND-enabling studies and early clinical development, to advance the program through proof of concept (POC) clinical testing. Almirall will hold exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize the relevant compounds and products in global markets outside mainland China, whereas CrystalO will retain rights in mainland China.

This collaboration brings together CrystalO's technical capabilities in ion channel target discovery, small-molecule drug R&D and early development with Almirall's expertise in medical dermatology clinical development, registration and global commercialization.

Under the agreement, CrystalO will receive an upfront payment from Almirall, and is also eligible to receive success-based payments tied to research, development, regulatory and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties based on future net sales of the product. At the same time, CrystalO will pay Almirall tiered royalties based on future sales of the product in mainland China.

“This collaboration with CrystalO marks another important step in advancing our innovation strategy in China and further reinforces our strong R&D pipeline in medical dermatology. We look forward to the potential this discovery partnership holds for delivering meaningful benefits to patients living with skin conditions worldwide,” commented Dr. Karl Ziegelbauer, Chief Scientific Officer at Almirall.

Dr. Zhang Jin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CrystalO said: "We are honored to enter into a strategic collaboration with Almirall, a leading company with a strong global reputation in dermatology. This collaboration is a prominent recognition of CrystalO's technology platform and R&D capabilities in ion channel drug discovery. We look forward to working closely with the Almirall team, fully leveraging the strengths of both parties, accelerating the development of innovative medicines, and bringing benefits to patients worldwide as early as possible".

Almirall’s continued investment in its leading R&D capabilities, and the medical dermatology pipeline are closely aligned with the company’s long-term view on its contributions and commitment to positively impact patients and society and with further growing its leadership in medical dermatology. Almirall invested more than 1bn Euros into R&D in medical dermatology over the last 10 years, and in 2025 Almirall continued to invest around 12.5% of net sales in R&D.

About Almirall

Almirall is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to medical dermatology. We closely collaborate with leading scientists, healthcare professionals, and patients to deliver our purpose: to transform the patients' world by helping them realize their hopes and dreams for a healthy life. We are at the forefront of science to deliver ground-breaking, differentiated medical dermatology innovations that address patients’ needs.

Almirall, founded in 1944 and headquartered in Barcelona, is publicly traded on the Spanish Stock Exchange (ticker: ALM, total revenue in 2025: €1114.5 MM, over 2100 employees globally). Almirall products help to improve the lives of patients every day and are available in over 100 countries.

For more information, please visit https://www.almirall.com/

About CrystalO

Shenzhen CrystalO Biopharma Technology Co., Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of innovative ion channel medicines. Its core team is led by high-level overseas talent, including Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine and ion channel pioneer Erwin Neher as Chief Scientific Advisor, as well as PhDs from leading research institutions and pharmaceutical companies including Harvard University. The team has world-leading R&D capabilities in highly stable ion channel antigens and antibodies, structural determination, structure- and AI-based drug discovery, and pharmacology. The company is committed to the independent development of global first-in-class innovative medicines and has built a rich R&D pipeline in the ion channel field.

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