Anthropic, Macquarie Asset Management, and GIC Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop Dedicated Data Center Infrastructure at Scale

NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anthropic, Macquarie Asset Management, and GIC today announced a strategic partnership to establish Theseus Infrastructure, a new platform to develop, operate and lease data center infrastructure at scale to Anthropic under long-term agreements. Each facility will be purpose-built to support Anthropic's growing capacity needs as a leader in AI innovation.

The parties will work together to identify and develop new sites for which Anthropic will be the anchor tenant, with an initial focus on the United States. Funds managed by Macquarie Asset Management will, together with GIC, own the platform and fund the majority of the equity for each project. The planned developments will require significant capital investment and create thousands of construction jobs and permanent operational roles in the communities where the sites are located. Anthropic will cover electricity price increases that consumers otherwise may face from these sites, in line with commitments it announced earlier this year.

Demand for Claude continues to grow rapidly across businesses, developers, and consumers, and meeting that demand requires significant new compute. Anthropic is partnering with Macquarie Asset Management and GIC, drawing on Macquarie’s global expertise developing, financing, and operating large-scale digital infrastructure, and GIC’s deep experience investing in infrastructure around the world.

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI research and development company that creates reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Anthropic’s flagship product is Claude, a large language model trusted by millions of users worldwide. Learn more about Anthropic and Claude at anthropic.com.

About Macquarie Asset Management

Macquarie Asset Management is a leading global asset manager, trusted by institutions, individuals and communities to responsibly manage $US497.6 billion in assets. Macquarie Asset Management provides clients with a diverse range of investment solutions that seek to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns.

Macquarie Asset Management is part of Macquarie Group, a diversified financial services group providing clients with asset management, finance, banking, advisory, and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity and commodities. Founded in 1969, Macquarie Group employs over 19,000 people in 30 markets and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

All figures as at 31 March 2026.

About GIC

GIC is a leading global investment firm established in 1981 to secure Singapore’s financial future. As the manager of Singapore’s foreign reserves, we take a long-term, disciplined approach to investing. Our asset allocation strategy spans three asset groups – Equities, Fixed Income, and Real Assets. These include investments in developed and emerging market equities, nominal and inflation-linked bonds, private equity, real estate, alternatives, and infrastructure. We are headquartered in Singapore, with a global presence including a talent force of over 2,500 people in 11 key financial cities and investments in over 40 countries. We seek to add meaningful value to our investments and be an investor of choice by leveraging our long-term approach, multi-asset capabilities, and global connectivity.

For more information, please visit www.gic.com.sg or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Important Notices (Macquarie Asset Management): None of the entities noted in this media release is an authorised deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia) and the obligations of these entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (Macquarie Bank). Macquarie Bank does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these entities. In addition, if this media release relates to an investment (a) each investor is subject to investment risk including possible delays in repayment and loss of income and principal invested and (b) none of Macquarie Bank or any other Macquarie Group company guarantees any particular rate of return on or the performance of the investment, nor do they guarantee repayment of capital in respect of the investment.