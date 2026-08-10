Sangfor aSV Now Supported by Veeam Backup & Replication 13.1

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sangfor Technologies, a global provider of cybersecurity, cloud computing, and IT infrastructure solutions, is proud to announce that Sangfor aSV, the native hypervisor engine powering Sangfor HCI, is now supported by Veeam Backup & Replication 13.1 through a dedicated Veeam plug-in.

Sangfor aSV is now supported by Veeam Backup & Replication 13.1, enabling unified backup and recovery for Sangfor HCI environments. Share

The integration enables organizations to protect workloads running on Sangfor HCI directly within the Veeam environment, delivering a unified backup and recovery experience.

As organizations evaluate VMware alternatives and pursue virtualization modernization initiatives, maintaining a consistent data protection approach remains a critical requirement. Organizations seeking greater flexibility in their virtualization environments often prefer to retain familiar backup and recovery workflows while minimizing operational disruption.

With native support in Veeam Backup & Replication, organizations can adopt Sangfor HCI while continuing to leverage the backup and recovery capabilities of the Veeam ecosystem. This helps simplify data protection operations and eliminates the need for separate backup platforms. By extending Veeam’s proven backup and recovery capabilities to Sangfor HCI environments, organizations can modernize their virtual infrastructure with greater operational consistency and flexibility.

The Veeam plug-in enables organizations to add Sangfor hosts directly to their Veeam backup infrastructure. As a supported hypervisor platform within Veeam Backup & Replication, Sangfor HCI provides backup and recovery capabilities aligned with Veeam’s enterprise data protection standards.

Through the integration, organizations can benefit from:

Unified Protection and Management for Sangfor Hypervisor

Protect and manage Sangfor Hypervisor workloads directly within the Veeam environment through a unified backup and recovery experience.

Efficient Backup and Flexible Recovery

Reduce backup windows with Changed Block Tracking (CBT) while enabling full VM recovery and granular file-level restores.

Enterprise-Ready Backup Operations

Support diverse data protection requirements with forward incremental, forever-forward incremental, active full, and synthetic full backup options.

Seamless Integration with the Veeam Ecosystem

Leverage existing Veeam tools, processes, and expertise while extending protection to Sangfor environments.

Veeam Plug-in for Sangfor aSV 1.0 is included with Veeam Backup & Replication 13.1 and requires Veeam Backup & Replication 13.1.0.411 or later.

Learn more about how Sangfor HCI and Veeam work together to support virtualization modernization and enterprise data protection:

Sangfor HCI: https://www.sangfor.com/cloud-and-infrastructure/products/hci-hyper-converged-infrastructure

https://www.sangfor.com/cloud-and-infrastructure/products/hci-hyper-converged-infrastructure Sangfor aSV: https://www.sangfor.com/cloud-and-infrastructure/products/asv-hypervisor-server-virtualization

https://www.sangfor.com/cloud-and-infrastructure/products/asv-hypervisor-server-virtualization Veeam Plug-in for Sangfor aSV Documentation: https://www.veeam.com/kb4861

https://www.veeam.com/kb4861 Sangfor aSV - Veeam Backup & Replication User Guide: https://helpcenter.veeam.com/docs/vbr/userguide/sangfor.html?ver=13

https://helpcenter.veeam.com/docs/vbr/userguide/sangfor.html?ver=13 Veeam & Sangfor Integration Solution Brief: https://www.sangfor.com/sites/default/files/2026-08/veeam-sangfor-asv-solution-brief_0.pdf

Contact Sangfor: https://www.sangfor.com/about-us/contact-us

About Sangfor Technologies

Sangfor Technologies is a global leader in cybersecurity, cloud computing, and IT infrastructure, providing fully integrated and AI-driven solutions. Founded in 2000 and publicly listed since 2018 (STOCK CODE: 300454.SZ), Sangfor serves over 100,000 customers worldwide, including Fortune Global 500 companies, government institutions, universities, and healthcare organizations. With over 8,000 employees and more than 70 branch offices across APAC, EMEA, and LATAM, the company is committed to delivering on its mission to Make Your Digital & AI Transformation Simpler and More Secure. Learn more at www.sangfor.com.

About Veeam Software

Veeam®, the Data and AI Trust Company, delivers a unified data and AI trust layer that connects security, governance, compliance, privacy and resilience, powered by shared intelligence across the entire data estate. Veeam helps organizations establish, operationalize and continuously validate trust in their data so it can be used safely to accelerate AI at scale.

In an agentic era, security starts with data. As the market leader in both data resilience and data security, Veeam helps organizations reduce risk and strengthen control across the full data lifecycle by unifying policy-based access and protection controls, governance workflows, privacy safeguards and compliance reporting with resilience built in. Veeam provides deep contextual intelligence across data and identities, automates governance actions and remediation, and enables precision recovery so organizations can rapidly restore operations with clean, trusted data after ransomware, disasters, insider threats, rogue agents or human error.

Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide, including 80% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at www.veeam.com.