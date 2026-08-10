Eldridge Acquires Ownership Stake in AI Firm Sudolabs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eldridge today announced it has acquired a significant stake in Sudolabs, a provider of custom agentic AI systems and consulting services for enterprise clients. The investment will accelerate Sudolabs’ growth in the United States through the formation of a strategic partnership with Eldridge. Day-to-day operations will continue from its Slovakian headquarters, led by Co-founder and CEO Jozef Petro.

Founded in 2019, Sudolabs specializes in AI enterprise transformation, developing frameworks that solve problems, from system migrations to manufacturing optimization. The firm designs, develops, and implements AI systems – combining data and AI with full product and software engineering capabilities to deliver solutions.

The partnership reflects Eldridge’s belief that incremental AI adoption will be driven by enterprise implementation built by creating an independent layer untethered to any single model provider. At Sudolabs’ core is a harness layer that connects AI models and existing company systems, solving AI implementation roadblocks and enabling seamless usage across models, delivering time and cost savings.

“Eldridge shared our conviction that additional value will be created by those who can deploy AI at scale and turn it into measurable productivity and financial impact,” said Jozef Petro. “Sudolabs will continue expanding as a foundational AI deployment company, with expertise spanning every layer of the LLM stack, from inference and orchestration to application.”

“Sudolabs has built a differentiated platform that helps organizations deploy AI at scale to attain their respective goals,” said Todd Boehly, Chairman and CEO of Eldridge. “We believe these capabilities will become increasingly valuable and look forward to supporting Sudolabs across our portfolio and beyond.”

Houlihan Lokey acted as financial advisor and Taylor Wessing acted as legal counsel to Sudolabs. Reed Smith acted as legal counsel to Eldridge.

About Sudolabs

Sudolabs is a Slovakia-based AI company with an international enterprise client base. Sudolabs provides solutions across areas of data extraction, workflow automation, content generation, and computer vision, alongside broader software, mobile, and web product development. To learn more, please visit sudolabs.com.

About Eldridge

Eldridge, a global holding company, manages a diversified set of businesses and investments across Asset Management, Critical Minerals, Culture & Media, Defense & Security, Infrastructure, and Insurance. To learn more, please visit eldridgeind.com.