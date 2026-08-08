RESECURITY Joins Association of Old Crows (AOC) to Advance Electromagnetic Warfare (EW) and Spectrum Operations

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RESECURITY (USA) is proud to announce our new Partner Membership with the Association of Old Crows (AOC), the premier global organization dedicated to advancing electromagnetic warfare (EW) and spectrum operations.

The Association of Old Crows (AOC) is an international professional organization that began in 1964 as a forum for the exchange of technical and operational information. With over 14,000 members internationally, the AOC is dedicated to advancing the art and science of Electronic Warfare (EW), Electromagnetic Spectrum Management Operations (EMSO), Cyber Electromagnetic Activities (CEMA), Information Operations (IO), and related disciplines. The organization is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

By joining this esteemed community of defense professionals, RESECURITY aims to contribute its cutting-edge technology, threat intelligence expertise, and innovation-driven approach to addressing the evolving challenges in the global electromagnetic spectrum domain and disrupting adversaries' operations.

“At RESECURITY, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that enhance national defense capabilities. Joining AOC as a Partner Member is a natural extension of that mission,” said Shawn Loveland, CEO of RESECURITY. “We look forward to collaborating with fellow members across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) to support the evolving needs of the EMSO community and to drive innovation to protect the U.S. and our allies.”

AOC President Anthony “Tony” Lisuzzo welcomed the announcement, stating: “We’re excited to have RESECURITY join AOC’s growing Partner Member program. Their expertise and leadership in the industry strengthen our collective ability to anticipate and respond to challenges in the electromagnetic spectrum.”

In modern military and technological strategy, cyber acts as the logic and data layer that controls, exploits, and defends the physical signals traveling through the electromagnetic spectrum (EMS). While the spectrum provides the wireless medium for communication and radar, cyber capabilities and solutions developed by RESECURITY target the software, processors, and networks riding on those waves from offensive and defensive perspectives.

This collaboration aims to shape the future of defense operations for a safer and more resilient world by expanding information sharing, enhancing threat intelligence capabilities, and fostering closer collaboration among public and private organizations responsible for national security initiatives and spectrum dominance in today’s increasingly contested electromagnetic environment.

About AOC

The Association of Old Crows (AOC) is a professional non-profit association that educates, connects, and advocates on behalf of its members and stakeholders across the global electromagnetic warfare (EW) and spectrum operations community. www.crows.org

About RESECURITY

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified endpoint protection, fraud prevention, risk management and cyber-threat intelligence platform. Known for providing best-of-breed, data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity’s services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world’s most innovative cybersecurity companies with the mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of their sophistication. Most recently, by Inc. Magazine, Resecurity was named one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California. Resecurity is a member of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and several American Chambers of Commerce worldwide. To learn more, visit https://resecurity.com.