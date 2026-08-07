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KBRA Releases Monthly CMBS Trend Watch

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA Releases the July 2026 issue of CMBS Trend Watch.

Following a very strong June for issuance, the commercial real estate (CRE) securitization market experienced a summer seasonal slowdown in July. A total of 10 private label CMBS conduit and single-borrower (SB) transactions priced during the month, down from 18 in June. SB deals continue to dominate issuance, accounting for eight of the transactions. Despite the slower monthly pace, year-to-date (YTD) private label CMBS issuance reached $76.7 billion through July, compared with $71.7 billion during the same period in 2025, representing a 6.9% year-over-year (YoY) increase.

CRE collateralized loan obligation (CLO) issuance remained active in July, with four pricing during the month. Through July 2026, 30 CRE CLOs had priced, up from 18 during the same period in 2025, contributing to a 62.8% YoY increase in issuance volume.

Based on our current visibility, issuance is expected to rebound in August, with as many as 14 CMBS transactions potentially launching, including nine SB and five conduit deals (including one multifamily-only conduit), as well as three CRE CLOs.

In July, KBRA published pre-sales for six deals ($4.7 billion), including four CRE CLOs ($3.3 billion), one SB ($950 million), and one single-family rental (SFR) ($482.5 million). July’s surveillance activity included rating reviews of 672 securities. Of the 672 ratings, 579 were affirmed (86.2%), 84 were downgraded (12.5%), and nine were upgraded (1.3%).

This month's edition also highlights recent KBRA research publications that cover various topical issues.

Click here to view the report.

Recent Publications

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1016388

Contacts

Solomon Mankin, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1244
solomon.mankin@kbra.com

Larry Kay, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2452
larry.kay@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Andrew Foster, Senior Director
+1 646-731-1470
andrew.foster@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

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Contacts

Solomon Mankin, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1244
solomon.mankin@kbra.com

Larry Kay, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2452
larry.kay@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Andrew Foster, Senior Director
+1 646-731-1470
andrew.foster@kbra.com

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