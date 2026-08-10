Amberjack Capital Acquires PMV Automation from Flowserve in Partnership with Industry Veterans Joseph Jobe and Micah Floyd

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amberjack Capital Partners ("Amberjack"), a Houston-based private equity firm focused on critical infrastructure services, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of PMV Automation ("PMV" or the "Company") from Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS). Amberjack made the investment in partnership with industry veterans Joseph Jobe and Micah Floyd, who will lead the Company post-closing.

PMV is a global provider of control valve positioners, limit switches, and associated automation products serving a broad range of process industries. Initially founded over 85 years ago, PMV’s products have been used across a wide array of end markets including water, wastewater, power, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, chemicals and refining where customers depend on precise, reliable valve automation for the safe and efficient operation of their facilities. As an independent company, PMV is focused on investing in its product platform, deepening relationships with distributors and OEM partners, and pursuing growth opportunities that build on its established brand and global installed base.

“PMV is exactly the kind of business we look for at Amberjack: a trusted brand with mission-critical products, deep customer relationships, talented and dedicated employees, and meaningful growth opportunities,” said Jason Turowsky, Managing Partner at Amberjack Capital. “We are excited to partner with Joey, Micah, and the entire PMV team to continue the legacy of this longstanding, technology-driven brand as we support its next chapter of growth.”

“PMV has an outstanding reputation earned over decades of reliable service in demanding process industry end markets,” said Joseph Jobe. “As a standalone company backed by Amberjack, we will have the focus and resources to invest in our people, our products, and our channel partners.”

“The strength of PMV starts with its people and its products,” said Micah Floyd. “We are committed to preserving what makes PMV special, including its engineering excellence and product reliability, while building the commercial and operational capabilities of an independent market leader. We are grateful to Flowserve for its stewardship of the business and excited about what comes next.”

“PMV has been a valued part of our organization, and we're proud of what the team has built over the years,” said Chika Kekeocha, Vice President of Automation and Control Valves at Flowserve. “As Flowserve continues to sharpen its focus on our core portfolio, we're pleased to see PMV enter its next chapter with Amberjack as a partner committed to the business and its people. We wish the team continued success.”

Piper Sandler & Co. acted as financial advisor and Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel to Amberjack.

About PMV Automation

PMV Automation is a provider of control valve positioners, limit switches, and associated automation products and accessories for process industries worldwide. Operating out of locations in Houston, TX and Solna, Sweden, PMV serves customers via a global network of distributors and OEM partners. With more than 30 years focused exclusively on valve automation solutions, PMV is known for product reliability, engineering precision, and application expertise. For more information, visit pmvautomation.com.

About Amberjack Capital Partners

Amberjack Capital is a Houston-based private equity firm focused on lower middle market buyouts in the Critical Infrastructure Services sector. Amberjack is focused on supporting high performing companies generating $5 - $25 million of EBITDA and undertaking transformative initiatives. Since 2020, Amberjack has raised over $800 million of committed capital and is actively seeking new investments in its core target end markets of Infrastructure Services, Waste & Environmental Services, and Industrial Services. Learn more at amberjackcapital.com.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation is one of the world's leading providers of fluid motion and control products and services. Operating in more than 50 countries, the Company produces engineered and industrial pumps, seals and valves as well as a range of related flow management services. More information about Flowserve can be obtained by visiting the Company's website at www.flowserve.com.