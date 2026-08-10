Navan Upgrades Singapore Airlines NDC to Direct Connection

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN), the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform, today announced that it has upgraded its Singapore Airlines NDC access to a direct connection using the carrier’s Amadeus Altéa NDC 21.3 API. Over 70% of Singapore Airlines bookings are now being made through the NDC channel.

“Singapore Airlines is a critical partner in connecting business travelers across Asia Pacific with the rest of the world,” said Dane Molter, SVP, Group Travel Marketplace at Navan. “This direct NDC connection will enable us to bring the airline’s rich content into Navan and deliver a better experience for travelers that raises the bar for airline retailing.”

Built on Navan’s proprietary content aggregation platform, the direct connection enables closer collaboration with Singapore Airlines and provides access to the carrier’s rich NDC content. The deeper integration creates a stronger foundation for faster troubleshooting, future API enhancements, and a more consistent shopping and servicing experience that allows Navan customers to access:

Exclusive Fares & Content: Access to Singapore Airlines NDC-exclusive fares, including eligible corporate and private fares, as well as dynamically priced offers. In markets where Singapore Airlines applies an EDIFACT distribution fee, NDC bookings avoid that fee.

Access to Singapore Airlines NDC-exclusive fares, including eligible corporate and private fares, as well as dynamically priced offers. In markets where Singapore Airlines applies an EDIFACT distribution fee, NDC bookings avoid that fee. Fare Bundles & Ancillaries: Richer, customized fare bundles and ancillary content, including advance seat selection and prepaid excess baggage, where supported.

Richer, customized fare bundles and ancillary content, including advance seat selection and prepaid excess baggage, where supported. Enhanced Post-Booking Servicing: Faster and more efficient booking changes, cancellations, and refunds, helping travelers and Navan support agents manage adjustments and disruptions more quickly.

“Singapore Airlines is committed to expanding the reach and capabilities of our NDC content for business travelers globally,” said Gan Cai Fong, General Manager of Distribution at Singapore Airlines. “Navan’s continued investment in NDC will help deliver a seamless and comprehensive shopping, booking and servicing experience for customers.”

The upgrade adds to Navan’s growing portfolio of direct next-generation NDC connections, including SAS, Qantas, ITA Airways, and Emirates, as well as its recent Lufthansa Group servicing upgrade to NDC 24.1. Together, these investments expand traveler choice and strengthen Navan’s online-first shopping, booking and servicing experience.

About Navan

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform that makes travel easy for frequent travelers. From finding flights and hotels, to automating expense reconciliation, with 24/7 support along the way, Navan delivers an intuitive experience travelers love and finance teams rely on. See how Navan customers benefit and learn more at navan.com.

About Singapore Airlines

The history of Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group dates to 1947 with the maiden flight of Malayan Airways. The airline was later renamed Malaysian Airways and then Malaysia-Singapore Airlines (MSA). In 1972, MSA split into Singapore Airlines and Malaysian Airline System. Initially operating a modest fleet of 10 aircraft to 22 destinations in 18 countries, SIA has since grown to be a world-class international airline group that is committed to the constant enhancement of the three main pillars of its brand promise: Service Excellence, Product Leadership, and Network Connectivity. Singapore Airlines is the world's most awarded airline. For more information, please visit www.singaporeair.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” or similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include the risks described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Navan’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 11, 2026, as they may be updated by Navan’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, Navan undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.