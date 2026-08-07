Energy Vault Announces Strategic Agreement to Deploy 1.25 GW of Integrated Power Infrastructure for Hyperscaler AI Data Center with Leading Power Generation EPC Deploying Caterpillar Gensets

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) ("Energy Vault"), a global leader in sustainable energy infrastructure, today announced the execution of a strategic commercial agreement under which Energy Vault will supply battery energy storage systems ("BESS"), grid-forming power conversion systems and AI infrastructure control software to support an initial deployment totaling 1.25 gigawatts ("GW") of integrated power infrastructure for hyperscaler AI data centers.

The agreement establishes a repeatable AI power infrastructure platform that combines dispatchable power generation, intelligent battery energy storage, grid-forming inverter systems, advanced AI infrastructure controls software and turnkey EPC and plant integration into a single integrated solution designed specifically for hyperscaler AI data centers and high-performance computing campuses.

The companies will jointly deploy fully integrated, off-grid power systems capable of bringing AI compute capacity online significantly faster than traditional utility interconnection schedules while providing the reliability, resiliency and operational flexibility required by next-generation AI workloads.

Initial deployments are expected over the next four to twelve months, supporting an accelerated speed-to-power schedule that is not dependent on traditional utility interconnection timelines.

As hyperscaler AI infrastructure continues to expand globally, developers increasingly require complete power infrastructure platforms rather than individual technologies. AI computing loads can change rapidly as GPU clusters ramp up and down, creating demanding transient, voltage, frequency and power-quality requirements that generation assets alone may not efficiently manage.

The integrated solution has been specifically designed to address these requirements through a fully integrated architecture that intelligently coordinates generation, energy storage and site-wide electrical infrastructure in real time. The solution is designed to support FEOC-compliant deployments while providing a repeatable reference architecture for integrated digital control, power distribution, grid stabilization and active load optimization.

Unlike traditional deployments where individual assets operate independently, the integrated platform continuously orchestrates and optimizes the generation, battery storage, power conversion, redundancy systems and electrical infrastructure as a single intelligent power plant.

Energy Vault's AI infrastructure controls software functions as a mission-critical operating system for the site's power infrastructure, dynamically balancing power flows, maintaining voltage and frequency stability, minimizing generator cycling, improving fuel efficiency and ensuring the rapid response required by highly dynamic AI compute environments.

The modular architecture also enables customers to deploy AI infrastructure ahead of permanent grid interconnection, while providing the flexibility to integrate utility power, renewable generation and additional distributed energy resources as campus requirements expand.

The national turnkey power generation engineering, procurement and construction ("EPC") contractor contributes decades of experience delivering complex generation projects across natural gas reciprocating engines, gas turbines, diesel generation, solar PV and emerging hydrogen technologies. Energy Vault complements these capabilities with one of the industry's broadest portfolios of utility-scale battery energy storage systems, intelligent energy management software and hybrid power plant integration expertise developed across projects worldwide.

"Artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing how critical power infrastructure is designed, deployed and operated," said Robert Piconi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Energy Vault. "Customers are no longer procuring individual technologies—they require integrated power infrastructure capable of delivering reliable, always-on electricity at unprecedented speed and scale. With this agreement we have created a highly differentiated platform that combines industry-leading power generation, intelligent energy storage and advanced power plant software into a single integrated solution purpose-built for AI infrastructure.

"As our largest single contract executed to date, this milestone agreement represents another important step in Energy Vault's strategic evolution from an energy storage technology pioneer into an integrated energy infrastructure provider. More importantly, it establishes a repeatable commercial platform that we believe can support substantial future expansion as hyperscaler AI infrastructure investments continue to accelerate globally."

A senior executive at Energy Vault’s strategic power infrastructure partner commented, "Energy Vault's BESS, grid-forming technology and software platform are central to this solution. By integrating those systems into our modular plant design, we can bring large blocks of dependable power online quickly while maintaining the performance, scalability and flexibility that hyperscale campuses require."

The companies intend to jointly pursue additional hyperscaler, neocloud and AI infrastructure opportunities in markets where constrained grid capacity, extended utility interconnection timelines and increasing electricity demand are driving the need for rapidly deployable behind-the-meter and bridge-power solutions. The partnership is designed as a scalable commercial platform capable of supporting significant future expansion beyond the initial contracted deployment.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault® develops, deploys and operates utility-scale energy storage solutions designed to transform the world’s approach to sustainable energy storage. The Company’s comprehensive offerings include proprietary battery, gravity and green hydrogen energy storage technologies supporting a variety of customer use cases delivering safe and reliable energy system dispatching and optimization. Each storage solution is supported by the Company’s technology-agnostic energy management system software and integration platform. Unique to the industry, Energy Vault’s innovative technology portfolio delivers customized short, long and multi-day/ultra-long duration energy storage solutions to help utilities, independent power producers, large industrial energy users, and AI/cloud infrastructure companies significantly reduce levelized energy costs while maintaining power reliability. Please visit www.energyvault.com for more information.

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