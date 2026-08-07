AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of TruStage Financial Group, Inc. and Union Security Insurance Company Following Cybersecurity Attack

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has commented that the Credit Ratings (ratings) of TruStage Financial Group, Inc. (TruStage) and Union Security Insurance Company remain unchanged following the organization’s recent announcement that it sustained a cybersecurity incident on July 11, 2026.

TruStage’s cyber incident has had a critical impact on its organization's technology infrastructure. Although TruStage management believes that the threat has been contained, some aspects of its ongoing operations remain shut down. The company’s aim is to restore its business development and customer service functions in a safe and expedient manner.

Based upon interactions with TruStage’s executive management team to date, AM Best currently believes that the company is taking the necessary actions to appropriately address the cyberattack and that the disruption caused by it has not had a material impact on the credit profile of the enterprise. However, AM Best recognizes that the situation remains highly fluid and will continue to monitor developments closely for indications that the incident has damaged the company’s ability to conduct business, eroded its reputation or may result in a change in AM Best’s view of the company’s enterprise risk management assessment, which it currently views as appropriate.

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