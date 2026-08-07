-

Mitsubishi Electric to Wholly Acquire Polish-based MEDCOM, Manufacturer of Electrical Equipment for Railcars

Aiming to strengthen global business base centering on Europe

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has agreed to acquire additional shares of MEDCOM Sp. z o. o., a Polish manufacturer of electrical equipment for railcars, via its wholly owned subsidiary Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V. The acquisition will result in the Mitsubishi Electric Group holding all of MEDCOM’s shares. Subject to the necessary regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2027.

MEDCOM designs, manufactures, sells and maintains electrical equipment for railcars and electric urban transportation, including auxiliary power supply systems, propulsion control systems and industrial power electronics equipment. Its primary business is in Europe, the world’s largest rail market. Since Mitsubishi Electric’s initial investment in MEDCOM in 2016, the company has continued to expand in Europe, where the introduction of advanced technologies is progressing. MEDCOM has used Mitsubishi Electric’s silicon carbide (SiC) power devices to develop and market railcar electrical equipment with higher output reduced size and weight, playing a central role in the group’s overseas transportation business.

The acquisition will enable Mitsubishi Electric to integrate its group’s resources and facilitate faster decision-making for greater operational efficiency and strengthened competitiveness across the group. Mitsubishi Electric also expects to strengthen its global transportation business foundation centered on Europe. Going forward, Mitsubishi Electric will promote MEDCOM’s high-performance power electronics as key technologies and use the company as a base for developing and manufacturing components and solutions. The goal is to expand the group’s business not only in transportation but also in a broad range of infrastructure-related businesses.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

Contacts

Customer Inquiries
Strategic Planning Office, Infrastructure Business Area
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Web.shakai@ny.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/

Media Inquiries
Takeyoshi Komatsu
Public Relations Division
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Tel: +81-3-3218-2332
prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/en/pr/

Industry:

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

TOKYO:6503
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Customer Inquiries
Strategic Planning Office, Infrastructure Business Area
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Web.shakai@ny.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/

Media Inquiries
Takeyoshi Komatsu
Public Relations Division
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Tel: +81-3-3218-2332
prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/en/pr/

More News From Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric to Launch “Global Career Passport,” A Groupwide Internal Career Recruitment Program

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today the upcoming launch of Global Career Passport, an internal career recruitment program that will enable employees of Mitsubishi Electric and its overseas group companies to realize their career aspirations by applying for job opportunities across the group. The program will launch in October and adoption will be encouraged groupwide. The goal is to realize 20 internal matches worldwide by the fiscal year ending...

Mitsubishi Electric’s New S-EIV-X Uses Remote Data to Optimize Energy Saving for Railway Operators

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today the launch of the S-EIV-X, a new model in its station energy saving inverter (S-EIV) series. The system supplies train station facilities with surplus regenerative power realized when railway cars apply their brakes. Offered as a subscription service to help minimize upfront installation costs, the S-EIV-X features remote data acquisition capabilities that continuously collect feeder voltage and operating data...

Mitsubishi Electric’s ME Innovation Fund Invests in JIJ, Startup Using Quantum Computers to Develop Mathematical Optimization Middleware

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that its ME Innovation Fund has invested in JIJ Inc., a Japanese startup that uses quantum computers and other technologies to develop middleware for mathematical optimization. The company’s JijZept development platform is highly regarded for helping businesses solve diverse challenges by using mathematical optimization without requiring specialized expertise. Quantum computing is currently transitioning from...
Back to Newsroom