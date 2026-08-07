Mitsubishi Electric to Wholly Acquire Polish-based MEDCOM, Manufacturer of Electrical Equipment for Railcars

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has agreed to acquire additional shares of MEDCOM Sp. z o. o., a Polish manufacturer of electrical equipment for railcars, via its wholly owned subsidiary Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V. The acquisition will result in the Mitsubishi Electric Group holding all of MEDCOM’s shares. Subject to the necessary regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2027.

MEDCOM designs, manufactures, sells and maintains electrical equipment for railcars and electric urban transportation, including auxiliary power supply systems, propulsion control systems and industrial power electronics equipment. Its primary business is in Europe, the world’s largest rail market. Since Mitsubishi Electric’s initial investment in MEDCOM in 2016, the company has continued to expand in Europe, where the introduction of advanced technologies is progressing. MEDCOM has used Mitsubishi Electric’s silicon carbide (SiC) power devices to develop and market railcar electrical equipment with higher output reduced size and weight, playing a central role in the group’s overseas transportation business.

The acquisition will enable Mitsubishi Electric to integrate its group’s resources and facilitate faster decision-making for greater operational efficiency and strengthened competitiveness across the group. Mitsubishi Electric also expects to strengthen its global transportation business foundation centered on Europe. Going forward, Mitsubishi Electric will promote MEDCOM’s high-performance power electronics as key technologies and use the company as a base for developing and manufacturing components and solutions. The goal is to expand the group’s business not only in transportation but also in a broad range of infrastructure-related businesses.

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