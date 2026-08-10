BrightView Returns to Field of Dreams as Iconic Ballpark Enters a New Era

BLUE BELL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--When the Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins take the field at the iconic Field of Dreams ballpark in Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 13, they'll do so on a playing surface prepared by BrightView (NYSE: BV), MLB's Field Consultant, which built the field in 2019 and has maintained it for every Major League Baseball game played there since.

"Field of Dreams is a celebration of the history, tradition, and enduring spirit of our national pastime. We're proud to have helped bring this ballpark to life and are honored to continue caring for a place that inspires players and fans alike." Share

What began as an ambitious vision inspired by one of baseball's most beloved films has evolved into a permanent destination for America's pastime. This year's game marks a new era for the celebrated ballpark as permanent seating and fan amenities transform the venue into a year-round home for amateur, collegiate, and professional baseball.

Earlier this summer, BrightView also prepared the field for the inaugural If You Build It High School Series, the first event to showcase the venue's expanded future. From helping bring the Field of Dreams ballpark to life to serving as its ongoing steward, BrightView has played a central role in preserving one of baseball's most recognizable venues.

"It's incredibly rewarding to see how this project has evolved," said Murray Cook, President of BrightView Sports. "What started as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity has become a lasting baseball destination. Our team has been part of this field since it was just an idea, and every time we return, our responsibility is the same: deliver a Major League-caliber playing surface while preserving everything that makes Field of Dreams unlike any other ballpark in baseball."

In the days leading up to first pitch, BrightView's Sports team will oversee every detail of field preparation—from precision mowing, fertilization, field lining, infield grooming, and game-day maintenance—to ensure the playing surface meets Major League Baseball's standards.

"Field of Dreams represents more than a baseball game," said Dale Asplund, BrightView President and Chief Executive Officer. "It's a celebration of the history, tradition, and enduring spirit of our national pastime. We're proud to have helped bring this ballpark to life and are honored to continue caring for a place that inspires players and fans alike."

Gameday Grounds Crew

Preparing for the MLB Field of Dreams game involves BrightView professionals and local volunteers working together to deliver a Major League-quality playing surface.

Leading up to the Phillies-Twins matchup, the venue will also host a Minor League Baseball game between the St. Paul Saints and Iowa Cubs, along with a local high school showcase.

This year's grounds crew will include 10 BrightView team members and 22 local volunteers serving on the tarp crew. Six members of the BrightView team are Iowa natives, underscoring the hometown pride behind the effort.

"This project has always meant a little more because, for many of our team members, it's happening in their own backyard," Cook said. "Having so many Iowans on our crew gives us an even greater sense of pride and responsibility. They know what this place means to their communities, and they're committed to making every detail count."

Field of Dreams by the Numbers

100,000 square feet of sod

4,000 tons of sand beneath the playing surface

2,000 tons of pea gravel

300 tons of infield and mound clay

159 acres of P10625v field corn, standing 10 to 12 feet tall, surrounding the ballpark

125 tons of new warning track mix to repair the field after the stadium build was completed

BrightView has partnered with Major League Baseball on many of the sport's most memorable events, including MLB at Rickwood Field, the Little League Classic, the Fort Bragg Game, the MLB Speedway Classic, and international series in Seoul, London, Japan, and Puerto Rico.

As players emerge from the Iowa cornfields once again this August, BrightView will be there behind the scenes, helping ensure the next chapter at Field of Dreams is every bit as memorable as those that came before.

Field of Dreams © Universal City Studios LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About BrightView

BrightView (NYSE: BV), the nation’s largest commercial landscaper, proudly designs, creates, and maintains the best landscapes on Earth and provides the most efficient and comprehensive snow and ice removal services. With a dependable service commitment, BrightView brings brilliant landscapes to life at premier properties across the United States, including business parks and corporate offices, homeowners' associations, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, retail centers, resorts and theme parks, municipalities, golf courses, and sports venues. BrightView also serves as Major League Baseball’s Field Consultant. Through industry-leading best practices and sustainable solutions, BrightView is invested in taking care of our team members, engaging our clients, inspiring our communities, and preserving our planet. Visit www.brightview.com and connect with us on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Source: BrightView Landscapes