-

The United States Department Of The Air Force Selects Forrester To Expand Enterprise Access To Research, Advisory Services, And AI-Enabled Insights

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) has finalized a $5.7 million agreement with the United States Department of the Air Force (DAF) — which includes the US Air Force and US Space Force — to provide more than 2,300 DAF personnel with direct access to Forrester’s research and advisory services.

The agreement supports the US federal government’s continued push toward enterprisewide modernization and AI-enabled decision-making by broadening the DAF’s access to trusted insights, reducing contracting complexity, improving visibility into research and advisory usage, and aligning resources with mission-critical priorities. The partnership establishes a unified research and advisory services program across DAF’s Major Commands, Field Commands, and Headquarters.

“Government agencies need to embrace new technologies to manage complex systems,” said Josh Hayes, Forrester’s vice president of public sector. “As a result, empowering everyone in an organization to have access to research and insights is critical to accelerating decision-making. This agreement will enable all employees in the Department of the Air Force to have broader access to information, marking a strategic shift in how the agency accesses, deploys, and measures the impact of trusted insights at scale. Further, this agreement supports the Department’s own modernization efforts as well as the government’s wider push toward AI-enabled decision-making.”

For the Department of the Air Force to accelerate deployment of best-in-class technologies and defend against bad actors in an ever-evolving threat environment, Airmen and Guardians need access to trusted and data-backed insights, not just tools. The capabilities provided by Forrester will assist the DAF in designing agentic AI systems with agility and creating and deploying Zero Trust architectures to advance the mission. By leveraging an enterprise agreement under the Department of War Enterprise Software Initiative BPA, the agreement also reflects the DAF’s broader focus on improving how enterprise services are acquired, managed, and measured.

Forrester’s research and advisory services will:

  • Broaden access to trusted insights by giving more than 2,300 personnel direct access to Forrester’s proprietary research, data, analyst expertise, and AI-enabled inquiry support.
  • Accelerate decision-making by equipping leaders and teams with timely, synthesized insights that help inform technology, strategy, operations, and modernization decisions.
  • Align resources to mission priorities by connecting advisory engagement and research access to strategic needs, operational requirements, and measurable outcomes.
  • Drive AI-enabled modernization by providing access to Forrester AI, a conversational AI interface that delivers synthesized answers to user inquiries with links and citations to Forrester’s proprietary research, data, and analyst insights.
  • Improve visibility into outcomes through reporting that helps the DAF understand adoption, identify underutilized resources, and measure the impact of research and advisory investments.

About Forrester

Forrester is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We empower leaders in technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, revenue, and product functions to make confident decisions in an AI-driven world. Our unique research and continuous guidance model helps executives and their teams achieve their initiatives and outcomes faster and with confidence. To learn more, visit https://www.forrester.com/government/.

Contacts

Shweta Agarwal
sagarwal@forrester.com

Industry:

Forrester

NASDAQ:FORR
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Shweta Agarwal
sagarwal@forrester.com

More News From Forrester

Forrester Research Reports 2026 Second-Quarter Financial Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forrester Research, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, with contract value at $283.2 million, down 3% compared with the prior year. “We delivered revenue, margin, and EPS above consensus, are seeing accelerated adoption of Forrester AI, and saw the ongoing stabilization of our metrics,” said CEO and Chairman George F. Colony. “As a result, we are maintaining our guidance for 2026. We have restarted...

Forrester Unveils Agenda For Its 2026 Security & Risk Forum

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for its Security & Risk Forum, taking place in Washington, DC, November 9–10, 2026. This year’s theme, “The Security Singularity,” explores how AI is disrupting traditional security, risk, and trust practices at an unprecedented speed. With AI becoming integral to enterprise decision-making and being used to power both attacks and defenses, security and risk leaders are entering a new era...

Forrester Research To Broadcast Its 2026 Second-Quarter Earnings Conference Call

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forrester Research, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORR) will broadcast its second-quarter earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on July 30, 2026. The call will be available at Forrester.com. Investors who wish to hear the call should log on at least 15 minutes prior to the broadcast. Participants may pre-register for the call here. Instructions are provided to ensure that the necessary audio applications are downloaded and installed. Users can obtain these programs at no c...
Back to Newsroom