The United States Department Of The Air Force Selects Forrester To Expand Enterprise Access To Research, Advisory Services, And AI-Enabled Insights

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) has finalized a $5.7 million agreement with the United States Department of the Air Force (DAF) — which includes the US Air Force and US Space Force — to provide more than 2,300 DAF personnel with direct access to Forrester’s research and advisory services.

The agreement supports the US federal government’s continued push toward enterprisewide modernization and AI-enabled decision-making by broadening the DAF’s access to trusted insights, reducing contracting complexity, improving visibility into research and advisory usage, and aligning resources with mission-critical priorities. The partnership establishes a unified research and advisory services program across DAF’s Major Commands, Field Commands, and Headquarters.

“Government agencies need to embrace new technologies to manage complex systems,” said Josh Hayes, Forrester’s vice president of public sector. “As a result, empowering everyone in an organization to have access to research and insights is critical to accelerating decision-making. This agreement will enable all employees in the Department of the Air Force to have broader access to information, marking a strategic shift in how the agency accesses, deploys, and measures the impact of trusted insights at scale. Further, this agreement supports the Department’s own modernization efforts as well as the government’s wider push toward AI-enabled decision-making.”

For the Department of the Air Force to accelerate deployment of best-in-class technologies and defend against bad actors in an ever-evolving threat environment, Airmen and Guardians need access to trusted and data-backed insights, not just tools. The capabilities provided by Forrester will assist the DAF in designing agentic AI systems with agility and creating and deploying Zero Trust architectures to advance the mission. By leveraging an enterprise agreement under the Department of War Enterprise Software Initiative BPA, the agreement also reflects the DAF’s broader focus on improving how enterprise services are acquired, managed, and measured.

Forrester’s research and advisory services will:

Broaden access to trusted insights by giving more than 2,300 personnel direct access to Forrester’s proprietary research, data, analyst expertise, and AI-enabled inquiry support.

by giving more than 2,300 personnel direct access to Forrester’s proprietary research, data, analyst expertise, and AI-enabled inquiry support. Accelerate decision-making by equipping leaders and teams with timely, synthesized insights that help inform technology, strategy, operations, and modernization decisions.

by equipping leaders and teams with timely, synthesized insights that help inform technology, strategy, operations, and modernization decisions. Align resources to mission priorities by connecting advisory engagement and research access to strategic needs, operational requirements, and measurable outcomes.

by connecting advisory engagement and research access to strategic needs, operational requirements, and measurable outcomes. Drive AI-enabled modernization by providing access to Forrester AI, a conversational AI interface that delivers synthesized answers to user inquiries with links and citations to Forrester’s proprietary research, data, and analyst insights.

by providing access to Forrester AI, a conversational AI interface that delivers synthesized answers to user inquiries with links and citations to Forrester’s proprietary research, data, and analyst insights. Improve visibility into outcomes through reporting that helps the DAF understand adoption, identify underutilized resources, and measure the impact of research and advisory investments.

About Forrester

Forrester is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We empower leaders in technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, revenue, and product functions to make confident decisions in an AI-driven world. Our unique research and continuous guidance model helps executives and their teams achieve their initiatives and outcomes faster and with confidence. To learn more, visit https://www.forrester.com/government/.