Colossal Foundation and Re:wild Expand Species Reintroduction Fund to Seven New Species Across Four Continents

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Colossal Foundation, the 501(c)(3) charitable organization of Colossal Biosciences, has announced the second cohort of its Species Reintroduction Fund, expanding the program to seven new species across four continents. In collaboration with the global conservation nonprofit Re:wild, the Fund will direct its annual commitment of $250,000 to teams working in Cambodia, the United States, Brazil, Guatemala, Australia, and Canada.

Launched in 2025 as the first fund in the world dedicated entirely to wildlife reintroduction and rewilding, the program has quickly become a magnet for the field, drawing nearly $5 million in partnership requests this cycle — roughly twenty times its annual budget. Beyond grants of up to $50,000 per project, recipients gain access to genetic tools, emerging technologies, training, and the global conservation network behind the Fund, which supports every phase of a reintroduction, from planning and genetic assessment to release and long-term monitoring.

"The fastest way to make extinction a thing of the past is to stop it before it starts. This year's cohort supports seven outstanding conservation teams leading some of the most ambitious species recovery efforts in the world," said Matt James, Executive Director of The Colossal Foundation.

The 2026 cohort spans every stage of species recovery: the banteng in Cambodia (Rising Phoenix), the black-footed ferret in South Dakota (Turner Institute of Ecoagriculture), the brown howler monkey in Brazil (Refauna), Campbell's alligator lizard in Guatemala (FUNDESGUA), the Guam kingfisher, or Sihek, at Palmyra Atoll (The Nature Conservancy), the northern quoll in Australia (Australian Wildlife Conservancy), and the sunflower sea star in British Columbia (Snuneymuxw First Nation).

Re:wild's Senior Director of Conservation Strategies, Barney Long, noted that success in this work "requires a good scientific underpinning, long-term commitment, local leadership, collaboration across organizations, and deep support from local communities and stakeholders," adding that the seven projects "demonstrate what's possible when innovative conservation is matched with the resources needed to succeed."

Applications, eligibility criteria, and program guidelines are available at colossalfoundation.org/project/speciesreintroductionfund.

ABOUT THE COLOSSAL FOUNDATION

The Colossal Foundation is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to supporting the use of cutting-edge technologies for conservation efforts globally to help prevent extinction of keystone species. The organization deploys de-extinction technologies and support to empower partners in the field to reverse the extinction crisis. Learn more at www.ColossalFoundation.org.

ABOUT RE:WILD

Re:wild protects and restores the wild. We have a singular and powerful focus: the wild as the most effective solution to the interconnected climate, biodiversity and human wellbeing crises. Founded by a group of renowned conservation scientists together with Leonardo DiCaprio, Re:wild is a force multiplier that brings together Indigenous peoples, local communities, influential leaders, nongovernmental organizations, governments, companies and the public to protect and rewild at the scale and speed we need. Learn more at rewild.org.