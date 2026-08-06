Wolfspeed and LITEON Partner to Support Hyperscale AI Data Center Deployments with 800 VDC Power Solutions

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), a global leader in silicon carbide technology, and LITEON Technology Corporation, a leading provider of AI power solutions, today announced a strategic partnership and the successful qualification of Wolfspeed's silicon carbide technology for deployment within LITEON's 800 VDC power sidecar and compute rack PSU platforms. These platforms are designed to support next-generation AI data centers for leading hyperscale customers, with the potential for broader adoption across multiple cloud service provider (CSP) platforms and future deployments.

AI-driven growth is accelerating the industry's transition to 800 VDC power architectures as data centers prioritize energy efficiency, power density, scalability, and total cost of ownership in critical applications such as power supply units (PSUs) and battery backup units (BBUs). Wolfspeed's family of silicon carbide MOSFETs enables more efficient power delivery across a wide range of operating conditions, helping power system designers maximize efficiency while reducing bill of materials (BOM) costs and simplifying procurement.

LITEON is collaborating with Wolfspeed to leverage silicon carbide technology and its 200mm silicon carbide manufacturing platform, in support of hyperscale AI infrastructure deployments. The partnership reflects both companies' commitment to delivering highly reliable 800 VDC power solutions that can be rapidly deployed at scale while meeting the demanding performance and durability requirements of next-generation AI data centers.

"Our partnership with LITEON demonstrates Wolfspeed's commitment to enabling the rapidly growing AI data center market through advanced silicon carbide technology and a robust, scalable supply chain," said Robert Feurle, Chief Executive Officer of Wolfspeed. "As hyperscale customers accelerate investments in AI infrastructure, Wolfspeed is uniquely positioned to support the industry's transition to higher-efficiency power architectures."

"Integrating Wolfspeed's silicon carbide technology into our 800V VDC power architecture strengthens LITEON's ability to meet the performance, efficiency, and reliability requirements of next-generation AI infrastructure," said John Chang, General Manager, Cloud Infrastructure Platform & Solution SBG, LITEON Technology. " As demand for AI infrastructure continues to accelerate, this collaboration strengthens our ability to support next-generation data center platforms."

About Wolfspeed, Inc.

Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) leads the market in the worldwide adoption of silicon carbide technologies that power the world’s most disruptive innovations. As the pioneers of silicon carbide, and creators of the most advanced semiconductor technology on earth, we are committed to powering a better world for everyone. Through silicon carbide material, Power Modules, Discrete Power Devices and Power Die Products targeted for various applications, we will bring you The Power to Make It Real™. Learn more at wolfspeed.com.

Wolfspeed® is a registered trademark and The Power to Make It Real™ is a trademark of Wolfspeed, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause Wolfspeed’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about Wolfspeed’s strategic plans, priorities, growth opportunities, and ability to achieve profitability. Actual results could differ materially due to factors detailed in Wolfspeed’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings. These forward-looking statements represent Wolfspeed’s judgment as of the date of this release. Except as required under U.S. federal securities laws, Wolfspeed disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.