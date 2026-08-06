Echoworx and NTT DATA Deutschland Launch Ecosystem Strategy for Governed Secure Communications

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Echoworx, a global leader in secure communications and encryption, today announced a strategic partnership with NTT DATA Deutschland to deliver governed secure communications across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland as a single, integrated ecosystem. The partners will make their joint market debut at it-sa Expo & Congress in October — Europe's leading IT security gathering — where they will introduce a go-to-market model that treats encrypted external communication as governed infrastructure, built into cloud transformation from the start.

In DACH, regulators don't want to hear that you have encryption in place — they want to see it working. That's what this partnership is about. Share

For DACH institutions operating under DORA, NIS2, and GDPR, the standard has fundamentally shifted. Regulators no longer accept the existence of controls as sufficient. They require demonstrable proof: auditable records, jurisdiction-aware data residency, and consistent policy enforcement across every message and reply chain. Most institutions are still trying to meet that standard with fragmented architectures — manual certificate processes, perimeter-only gateways, and encryption tools disconnected from the broader security stack. This partnership exists to close that gap.

Together, Echoworx and NTT DATA deliver specialist capabilities as one coordinated system. NTT DATA brings enterprise-grade systems integration — the discovery, design, implementation, and operational management that makes modernization succeed at scale. Echoworx provides the cloud-native governance layer: policy-driven encrypted communication with automated certificate lifecycle management, full reply-chain control, structured SIEM integration, and data sovereignty across European jurisdictions.

That last point is critical. Most transformation programs harden what comes in. What they consistently leave ungoverned is the outbound — the sensitive client communication, the regulated data exchange, the reply that travels beyond the institution's direct control. Echoworx governs that conversation end to end, feeds auditable events directly into the SIEM, and ensures every message can be demonstrated as secure, sovereign, and compliant. In an AI-driven enterprise environment where agentic workflows generate increasing volumes of sensitive data, that level of governed, auditable control is no longer optional. It is foundational.

"Enterprise RFPs and RFIs look nothing like they did a few years ago," said Rosario Perri, Channel Director at Echoworx. "Buyers no longer want to see encryption working in isolation. They want to see it working alongside their secure email gateways, feeding events into their SIEM, and automating certificate lifecycle management end to end. They are testing whether the whole system holds together under real conditions — and that is exactly what this ecosystem delivers."

Secure communications modernization only succeeds when specialist controls work as one. Each component is strong alone. Together, they give regulated institutions the operational resilience and demonstrable control that DORA, NIS2, and their boards now demand.

Alongside the it-sa launch, a series of thought leadership webinars will give compliance leaders, CISOs, and enterprise architects a structured view of how governed secure communications integrates with the cloud transformation, regulatory readiness, and operational resilience programs already underway across the DACH region.

About Echoworx

Echoworx is a global provider of cloud-native secure email and communications solutions trusted by the world's most regulated institutions. Its policy-driven encryption platform — deployed on AWS across multiple European and North American regions delivers governance, auditability, and data sovereignty for sensitive external communication at scale. For more information, visit https://www.echoworx.com/.