Marqeta Expands Collaboration with Google to Launch New Offering in Wallet for Kids

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ), the modern card issuing platform, today announced an expansion of its longstanding work with Google to provide a safe, digital-first way for kids and teens under 18 to receive and spend allowances in Google Wallet. With Marqeta’s tokenization and spend control functionality, parents have full visibility into their kid’s account, including transaction history and notifications, plus the ability to set daily limits and lock/unlock the balance.

Google will leverage Marqeta’s modern, end-to-end card issuing platform to expand their ongoing collaboration that began with tokenization and virtual card capabilities supporting instant issuance for cards in Google Wallet across Marqeta programs. With Marqeta's card issuing infrastructure, Google is able to bring tap to pay technology to the Wallet for kids experience, enabling supervised kids and teens to use their NFC enabled Android phones and Wear OS devices to pay in stores without opening a traditional bank account.

“Google is committed to building products that serve the entire family, and that starts with giving younger users safe, practical tools to learn about money,” said Stavan Parikh, VP and General Manager of Payments, Google. “Marqeta has been a trusted partner for many years, and we’re excited to build on that foundation with a new feature designed for families.”

With its modern, flexible card issuing platform, Marqeta makes it possible for global innovators like Google to offer payment experiences tailored to their customers’ needs. Marqeta’s end-to-end platform offers card issuing, tokenization, program management, and real-time spend controls, enabling Google to bring a differentiated family payments experience to market quickly and at scale, while leveraging Google’s broader platform advantages across Android and Google Pay.

“With Marqeta’s end-to-end platform, Google is leveraging our industry-leading payments technology to unlock new value for families across the country,” said Todd Pollak, Chief Revenue Officer, Marqeta. “This program reflects what Marqeta’s platform is built for: helping the world’s most innovative companies launch differentiated payment experiences at scale. We look forward to our continued collaboration with Google, empowering the next generation with smart, accessible financial tools.”

About Marqeta

Marqeta makes it possible for companies to build and embed financial services into their branded experience—and unlock new ways to grow their business and delight users. The Marqeta platform puts businesses in control of building financial solutions, enabling them to turn real-time data into personalized, optimized solutions for everything from consumer loyalty to capital efficiency. With compliance and security built-in, Marqeta’s platform has been proven at scale, processing nearly $400 billion in annual payments volume in 2025. Marqeta is certified to operate in more than 40 countries worldwide. Marqeta is not a bank, a lender or a money transmitter. Marqeta provides a technology platform to enable its customers to build out products using services offered by its bank or licensed partners. Visit www.marqeta.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, Marqeta’s products and services and the benefits those products and services may provide to consumers; statements relating to the launch and performance of new programs and partnerships; and statements made by Marqeta’s senior leadership. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “projects,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements due to risks and uncertainties, including those risks and uncertainties included in the “Risk Factors” disclosed in Marqeta’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be updated from time to time in Marqeta’s periodic filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov and Marqeta’s website at http://investors.marqeta.com. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Marqeta as of the date hereof. Marqeta disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.