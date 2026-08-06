Verix Equity Partners Announces Strategic Investment in Syntasa

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verix Equity Partners ("Verix"), a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with founder-owned businesses across the national security and technology ecosystems, today announced a strategic investment in Syntasa (the “Company”), a sovereign agentic AI and data platform deployed at scale across commercial and government enterprises. The transaction represents Verix's inaugural platform investment, with Syntasa founder Jay Marwaha continuing to lead the Company as chief executive officer and retaining significant ownership alongside Verix.

The partnership with Syntasa reflects Verix's thesis-driven approach to markets where technology, mission requirements, and national security are converging. As government becomes AI-first and enterprises confront rising concerns around data sovereignty, vendor lock-in, and AI governance, the organizations with the most consequential data need platforms that bring the AI to the data — never the reverse. This reflects the reality that AI is only as secure, as decisive, and as trusted as the data it can reach.

“Syntasa is uniquely positioned for the next phase of enterprise AI adoption,” said Jeff Hart, managing partner of Verix. “The challenge for mission-critical organizations is no longer simply gaining access to powerful models — it is confidently integrating AI with their most sensitive data, systems and workflows without sacrificing security, sovereignty or control. Syntasa provides the trusted data and agentic AI foundation to do exactly that, combining an open, model-agnostic architecture with the ability to deploy sovereign and open-source AI across public cloud, private infrastructure, air-gapped environments and the edge. We developed a deep thesis around this market and pursued Syntasa proactively because we believe its platform can become foundational infrastructure for how government agencies and global enterprises securely operationalize AI.”

Managing Partner Sean Battle noted, "Syntasa is exactly the kind of company Verix was built to back — a founder-led business operating where our most important national priorities and commercial technology converge. The national security community is moving at unprecedented speed to field AI, and it is calling on private capital and commercial technology to move with it. For more than a decade, Jay and his team have quietly built something rare: an open platform trusted in the most demanding classified environments that also delivers measurable results for some of the world's largest enterprises. As our inaugural platform, Syntasa sets the standard for what we intend to build — next-generation platforms that create value for mission operators across the defense and intelligence communities, for commercial partners, and for the United States and its allies."

"We built Syntasa on a simple conviction: that organizations with the most consequential data — whether protecting the nation or serving hundreds of millions of customers — should never have to give up control to benefit from AI," said Syntasa Founder and CEO Jay Marwaha. "That means the customer keeps custody of their data, their models, and their mission, and gains decision superiority on the infrastructure and architectures they choose. Syntasa renders enterprise and mission data continuously AI-ready, prepared, governed, and orchestrated. This ensures that any model or agent, whether Syntasa’s own or a customer’s, performs securely and at scale. Verix understood that from our first conversation. They bring more than capital, delivering operating depth, sector relationships, shared values and a commitment to the missions and customers we serve. For our government and commercial customers, this partnership means continuity in everything they rely on today — with significantly greater investment in everything that comes next."

Verix and Syntasa will invest heavily behind the Company's growth and technology, including accelerated research and development in sovereign AI, agentic workflows, and secure deployment across the Company's open, model-agnostic architecture. Investment will also support expanded go-to-market capacity across the national security community and commercial enterprise markets and targeted acquisitions that extend the platform's capabilities across the sovereign data and AI ecosystem.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Proskauer Rose served as legal counsel to Verix, with additional legal, financial and strategic advisory from Morrison & Foerster, Ernst & Young, and ADG Partners, respectively. Syntasa was advised by Dorsey on legal matters, with The McLean Group serving as exclusive financial advisor to Syntasa.

About Syntasa

Syntasa is a sovereign AI and data platform that turns sensitive data into decisions and actions on infrastructure customers control — deployed from public cloud to the nation's highest classified environments, on an open, model-agnostic architecture. The same sovereignty-first architecture underpins Syntasa's composable customer data platform, which makes enterprise first-party data continuously consumable — unified, governed, and activation-ready — for the personalization, analytics, and AI applications that drive revenue for the world's largest commercial brands. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Syntasa serves defense, intelligence, and civilian government agencies and global commercial enterprises across North America and Europe.

For more information, please visit syntasa.com.

About Verix Equity Partners

Verix Equity Partners is a technology-enabled, sector-focused private equity firm investing in the lower middle market national security ecosystem. Verix partners with founder-led businesses to build next-generation platforms that strengthen the industrial, technological, and infrastructure backbone of the United States and its allies.

For more information, please visit verixequity.com.