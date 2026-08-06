ModMed and IntrinsiQ Specialty Solutions Form Strategic Alliance to Deliver Software Solutions to IntrinsiQ Customers

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ModMed, a leading provider of software and services to specialty medical practices, today announced a collaboration with IntrinsiQ Specialty Solutions (IntrinsiQ), establishing ModMed as the preferred go-forward provider of electronic health records (EHRs) for IntrinsiQ’s UroChartEHR® customers.

ModMed is now part of IntrinsiQ’s Trusted Vendor Program, a portfolio of cutting-edge operational and clinical care solutions. IntrinsiQ connects member practices with selected technology and service companies across a wide range of specialties, including urology, orthopedics, ophthalmology, and gastroenterology. ModMed will offer its award-winning, specialty-specific EHR and ambient AI scribe technology to IntrinsiQ customers.

“As specialty physicians face evolving challenges and increasing pressures, we are committed to developing innovative solutions and strategic partnerships that allow us to provide more effective, tailored support to meet their needs,” said Charley Deckers, VP of Business Development and Specialty Pharmacy Solutions at IntrinsiQ. “We’re pleased to welcome ModMed to our Trusted Vendor Program as our preferred go-forward platform for our UroChartEHR practices.”

The collaboration between ModMed and IntrinsiQ will help enable practices of all sizes to reduce operational complexity and build a stronger foundation for long-term performance and growth.

ModMed EHR: Purpose-Built for Urology, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Allergy, and Gastroenterology

Unlike generic ambulatory platforms that require extensive configuration, ModMed was designed by practicing physicians to mirror real-world workflows. The unified platform brings together clinical documentation, practice management, patient engagement, inventory management, and analytics into a single, connected environment.

The key capabilities of ModMed EHR include:

Specialty-specific workflows: Includes anatomical diagrams, tap-and-go documentation, and suggested coding assistance for each specialty.

ModMed Scribe 2.0: Ambient AI documentation technology that, in combination with ModMed’s advanced EHR technology, translates natural doctor-patient conversations into suggested structured visit notes, suggested billing codes, and downstream orders — prescriptions, labs, and patient education — for provider review and approval.

Integrated inventory and analytics: Allows practices to track high-value specialty drugs and supplies directly inside the patient chart while gaining actionable visibility into clinical and financial outcomes.

Integrated patient engagement: Enables digital intake, messaging, and online scheduling directly within the platform, easing administrative burdens on staff.

“We are honored that IntrinsiQ has selected ModMed as a trusted partner for IntrinsiQ customers,” said Joe Harpaz, co-CEO of ModMed. “For a practice to thrive, clinical care and business operations must work seamlessly together. Through this collaboration, ModMed and IntrinsiQ are giving practices a clear, well-supported path forward, backed by a company with deep specialty expertise and a long-term commitment.”

Preferred Platform for UroChartEHR Customers for Seamless Transition

With IntrinsiQ’s announcement to retire UroChartEHR, IntrinsiQ has chosen ModMed as the preferred option for customers evaluating their next EHR solution. While UroChartEHR customers are free to choose their next EHR vendor, IntrinsiQ selected ModMed to help UroChartEHR customers reduce the operational complexity in a transition.

Continuous Innovation

ModMed gives practices a long-term partner dedicated to continuous platform enhancements. Through ongoing investments in its AI roadmap — including AI assistants across clinical, front office, and revenue cycle workflows — ModMed helps specialty practices stay ahead of industry shifts without facing future software obsolescence. Practices can also benefit from hands-on implementation support from ModMed’s customer success team.

For more information on ModMed, visit www.modmed.com/urochart.

About ModMed

At ModMed, we empower medical practices to grow and scale by delivering better patient experiences with cloud, data and AI technologies. Through the AI-Powered PracticeTM, we help specialty medical providers simplify, automate and streamline clinical workflows and drive practice efficiency. Our specialty-specific EHR, practice management, revenue cycle management and analytics solutions, as well as products for patient engagement, payment processing and marketing, are trusted by nearly 50,000 providers to drive their clinical and operational success. Learn more at modmed.com, read our blog and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.