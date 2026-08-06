Emergen-C Declares Itself the Drink of the Summer Through New Partnership with Carl Radke's Soft Bar Making Everyday Wellness A Refreshing Summer Ritual

WARREN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This summer, Emergen-C, a leader in immune support supplements, is declaring itself the Drink of the Summer, bringing the brand's Multi-Benefit Support to life through a partnership with Carl Radke's Soft Bar. Together, they’ll bring an elevated mocktail experience infused with Emergen-C delivering a wide range of benefits, including immune support*, natural energy support†, and electrolytes‡ to show that supporting healthy habits doesn't have to feel separate from the moments you enjoy. It can be part of them.

Summer is filled with the moments people look forward to most, from vacations and music festivals to sporting events, weekends with friends and long days outdoors. As functional beverages become a bigger part of everyday routines, consumers are increasingly seeking drinks that deliver benefits beyond refreshment. According to the EY Consumer Beverage Survey, 65%** of U.S. consumers drink functional beverages at least every two weeks—including 80%** of Gen Z and 75%** of Millennials—reflecting a growing demand for beverages that support everyday wellness. Through its partnership with Carl Radke’s Soft Bar, Emergen-C is bringing that trend to life with refreshing mocktails inspired by its Multi-Benefit Support products.

“At Emergen-C, we believe that daily wellness routines help people feel their best so they can make the most of every moment," said Anna Nolan, Brand Director of U.S. Marketing at Haleon. “We want people to enjoy every part of summer without feeling like prioritizing their health has to come second. The Drink of the Summer is a fresh way to show how supporting your wellbeing can fit naturally into the moments people look forward to most."

Experience Emergen-C at Soft Bar

To launch the “Drink of the Summer” campaign, Emergen-C is partnering with Carl Radke’s Soft Bar to welcome select guests on August 11 for a tasting experience. Soft Bar is Carl Radke's new Brooklyn concept reimagining non-alcoholic cocktails and functional drinks. The event will feature two signature beverages:

Hello Summer – A bright citrus mocktail featuring Emergen-C Orange, Orange Infused Abstinence Lemon Bittersweet, Everleaf Marine, Housemade Fuji Apple Soda and Prima Pavé, with notes of crisp apple and coastal botanicals.

Stay A While – A vibrant berry-forward mocktail featuring Emergen-C Raspberry, Raspberry Guava Syrup, Monday Rum, Vanilla Infused Amethyst Basil and Lime, with notes of lush berries, tropical fruit, fragrant basil and a refreshing finish.

"Summer is all about saying yes to getting outside, spending time with people you care about, and making the most of every moment. I love that Emergen-C is helping people support their everyday wellness so they can feel ready for whatever the season brings," said Carl Radke. "More people are choosing non-alcoholic cocktails, and they should be just as intentional and taste as good as anything else you're putting in your body. That's what we've built at Soft Bar, so partnering with Emergen-C felt like a really natural fit. Together, we created something that's refreshing, functional, and genuinely delicious. I can't wait for people to try these drinks and hopefully discover a new go-to for the rest of the summer."

The experience doesn't end at Soft Bar. Guests can take home recipes and inspiration to recreate the signature Emergen-C mocktails all season long. To learn more about Emergen-C and the Drink of the Summer, follow @Emergenc on Instagram and TikTok.

About Haleon

Haleon (LSE/NYSE: HLN) is a globally leading consumer company that is solely focused on better everyday health. Haleon's product portfolio spans three major categories - Oral Health, Over-the-Counter (OTC), and Wellness. Its long-standing brands - such as Advil, Centrum, Parodontax, Sensodyne, Theraflu, and TUMS - are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding. For more information on Haleon and its brands, please visit www.haleon.com or contact USMediaRelations@haleon.com.

About Soft Bar

Soft Bar is a new concept opening its doors in Brooklyn, New York to all who seek a better way to sip and socialize or simply grab a drink with benefits. Our menu offers a delicious selection of soft cocktails and functional drinks designed to naturally enhance your mood [well-being]. Come solo, meet friends, bring your best intentions. Sit and sip with us awhile. Open morning to late night, our space always finds a way to match your mood.

† From B vitamins.

‡ Magnesium and potassium.

^ Supports immune system function with vitamin C plus zinc and manganese.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

** Consumer Beverage Survey, March 2026.