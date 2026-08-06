MFG Partners Invests in United Group Services

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MFG Partners (“MFG”), a New York-based private equity firm focused on investing in family-, founder-, and management-owned industrial companies, today announced an investment in United Group Services, Inc. (“UGS” or the “Company”). The transaction closed on July 31, 2026. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, United Group Services is a full-service industrial services and mechanical contractor serving clients throughout the Midwest and nationwide. The Company delivers end-to-end construction, retrofit, and maintenance solutions including industrial piping, rigging, millwright, structural steel, insulation, scaffolding, HVAC, and more. UGS also supports customers through plant maintenance and facility support programs. UGS serves customers across a diverse range of end markets including industrial, chemical, food and beverage, energy, technology, and others.

“We are thrilled to welcome UGS into the MFG family,” said Jonathan Schilowitz, Partner at MFG. “UGS is exactly the type of business we seek to partner with: a management-owned and operated industrial services provider with four decades of operating history, diverse self-perform capabilities, strong maintenance and service offering, and loyal customers across end markets. We look forward to supporting the UGS team through its next phase of growth.”

“UGS embodies the core values we look for in a partner: safety, craftsmanship, and a deep commitment to its customers and its people,” said Jeff Mizrahi, Partner at MFG. “We are excited to support Dan, Troy, Kevin, Brian, and the entire UGS team as they build on the platform they have created.”

UGS’ leadership team, led by Chief Executive Officer Dan Freese and Chief Operating Officer Troy Norvell, has retained significant equity ownership and will continue to manage day-to-day operations.

"We are pleased to partner with MFG Partners as we enter our next chapter of growth," said Dan Freese, Chief Executive Officer of UGS. "MFG shares our values and our long-term view of the business, and their support will allow us to continue investing in our capabilities and our customers."

"This partnership is a testament to the hard work of our entire team," said Troy Norvell, Chief Operating Officer of UGS. "We remain committed to the safety, quality, and service our customers expect, and we look forward to building on that foundation with MFG's resources behind us."

NuVescor and its sister company Rua Associates acted as financial advisors to UGS. Goodwin Procter LLP acted as legal counsel, and Configure Partners and FMI Capital Advisors acted as financial advisors to MFG. Future Standard provided debt financing to support the transaction.

About United Group Services

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, United Group Services is a full-service industrial services and mechanical contracting company serving customers across a range of end markets throughout the United States. UGS’ capabilities include process piping, fabrication, structural steel, HVAC, insulation, scaffolding, rigging and equipment setting, millwright work, managed maintenance, and more. The Company is recognized for its focus on safety, quality, and service.

For more information, visit https://united-gs.com.

About NuVescor Group and Rua Associates

NuVescor Group and its sister company Rua Associates, based in West Michigan, is a distinguished mergers & acquisitions service company that has served the industrial, manufacturing, and service industries since 2007. The employees of NuVescor provide the full array of disciplines needed for successful and timely transactions, utilizing a proprietary proven process that greatly increases closing success rates and client experience.

For more information, visit www.nuvescor.com.

About MFG Partners

MFG Partners is a private equity firm that makes control investments in family-, founder-, and management-owned industrial, manufacturing, distribution, and business-to-business services companies in North America. The firm was founded in 2016 by Jeff Mizrahi and Jonathan Schilowitz and is headquartered in New York City.

For more information, visit https://www.mfgpartners.com.