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Sunoco LP to Acquire Offen Petroleum

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) (“Sunoco” or the “Partnership”) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement whereby Sunoco will acquire Offen Petroleum (“Offen”) in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $600 million.

Offen operates a fuel distribution network delivering approximately 2.5 billion gallons annually serving approximately 7,000 customers and over 800 retail stations across the Midwest, Mountain West, and Southwest regions of the United States.

The transaction will be immediately accretive and will increase cash flow for distribution growth and reinvestment. The expanded geographic footprint complements Sunoco’s existing fuel distribution operations and creates additional opportunities for organic growth and bolt-on acquisitions.

Subject to regulatory approval, the Partnership expects the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP is a leading energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership operating across 33 countries and territories in North America, the Greater Caribbean and Europe. The Partnership’s midstream operations include an extensive network of approximately 14,000 miles of pipeline and over 170 terminals. This critical infrastructure complements the Partnership’s fuel distribution operations, which distribute over 15 billion gallons annually to approximately 11,000 Sunoco and partner-branded retail locations, as well as independent dealers and commercial customers. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

SunocoCorp LLC is a publicly traded limited liability company that owns a direct limited partner interest in Sunoco LP.

SUN and SUNC are headquartered in Dallas, Texas. More information is available at www.sunocolp.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Scott Grischow, Treasurer, Senior Vice President – Finance
(214) 840-5660, scott.grischow@sunoco.com

Brian Brungardt, Director – Investor Relations
(214) 840-5437, brian.brungardt@sunoco.com

Media:
Chris Cho, Director – Communications
(469) 646-1647, chris.cho@sunoco.com

Industry:

Sunoco LP and SunocoCorp LLC

NYSE:SUN
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Investors:
Scott Grischow, Treasurer, Senior Vice President – Finance
(214) 840-5660, scott.grischow@sunoco.com

Brian Brungardt, Director – Investor Relations
(214) 840-5437, brian.brungardt@sunoco.com

Media:
Chris Cho, Director – Communications
(469) 646-1647, chris.cho@sunoco.com

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