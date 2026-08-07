Rockefeller Global Family Office Welcomes Jones Wealth Partners, Marking Expansion into Columbus, Ohio

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rockefeller Global Family Office, the wealth management division of Rockefeller Capital Management ("Rockefeller”), today announced it is expanding its presence in Ohio with the addition of Jones Wealth Partners. The firm is opening an office in Columbus, representing continued growth into strategic markets.

Jones Wealth Partners advises high-net-worth and ultra-high-net worth individuals and multigenerational families, offering comprehensive wealth management strategies. Highly regarded as a leading team in the wealth management industry, they were recognized by Forbes as a Best-in-State Wealth Management Team from 2023-2026.*

The team is led by Private Advisor and Managing Director Sidney Jones, who has more than 40 years of experience helping clients navigate complexity and work towards their goals. He was recognized by Barron’s on its Top 1,500 Financial Advisors list from 2010-2026**, and by Forbes on its Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list from 2018-2026.*

Jones Wealth Partners also includes Private Advisors and Senior Vice Presidents Natalie Lariccia, Quinn Jones, and Liam Jones, and Private Advisors and Vice Presidents Dominic Corso and Stefanos Newman, who have all also received numerous industry recognitions.

“Our clients are looking for one, trusted partner to help them navigate increasing complexity and establish a lasting legacy,” said Michael Outlaw, President of Rockefeller Global Family Office. “With decades of experience meeting the dynamic needs of multigenerational families, executives and business owners, Jones Wealth Partners is an exceptional fit to help us expand into additional key wealth markets in Ohio.”

In addition to its Private Advisors, the team includes Team Chief Operating Officer John Christman, Team Senior Wealth Strategist Sherri Clay, Senior Client Relationship Manager Lisa D’Amico, Client Relationship Associate Tracey Johnson, Investment Strategist Kevin Meek, Operations Manager Ryan McKay, and Client Experience Associates Jennifer Zetts and Kari DeLucia.

The group maintains a presence in Columbus and Canfield, Ohio, serving clients across the state and beyond. They join Rockefeller from Merrill Lynch and will report to Brett Thelander, Northern Regional President of Rockefeller Global Family Office.

“We are pleased to welcome Jones Wealth Partners and establish a presence in Columbus, a thriving business community," said Thelander. "Ohio continues to be a growth opportunity for our firm, and we look forward to partnering with this highly-regarded team to bring Rockefeller’s sophisticated solutions and holistic advice to their clients.”

In Ohio, Rockefeller Global Family Office also maintains offices in Cincinnati and Cleveland.

To learn more about the team, visit: https://www.rockco.com/jones-wealth-partners/.

About Rockefeller Capital Management

Rockefeller Capital Management was established in 2018 as a leading independent financial advisory services firm. Originally founded in 1882 as the family office of John D. Rockefeller, the Firm has evolved to offer strategic advice to ultra- and high-net-worth individuals and families, institutions, and corporations from offices in 35 markets throughout the United States, as well as an office in London. As of June 30, 2026, the Firm was responsible for $224 billion in client assets across its three businesses, Rockefeller Global Family Office, Rockefeller Global Investment Management, and Rockefeller Global Investment Banking.

Disclosures:

No Distribution; No Offer or Solicitation: This material was prepared by Rockefeller Capital Management, solely for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy interests in any Rockefeller Capital Management investment vehicle, product or service, and should not be interpreted to constitute a recommendation with respect to any security or investment plan. Although the information provided is carefully reviewed, Rockefeller Capital Management cannot be held responsible for any direct or incidental loss resulting from applying any of the information provided. Forward-looking statements, including those presented herein, are inherently uncertain, as future events may differ materially from those reflected, and past performance is not a guarantee of future performance. No investment strategy can guarantee a profit or protection against losses. Investment decisions should be based on an individual’s investment objectives, risk tolerance, liquidity needs and financial situation. Investing involves risk, including risk of loss. This information may not be copied, reproduced or distributed without Rockefeller Capital Management’s prior written consent.

Organizational Disclosure: Rockefeller Capital Management is the marketing name of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. and its affiliates. Investment advisory, asset management and fiduciary activities are performed by the following affiliates of Rockefeller Capital Management: Rockefeller & Co. LLC, Rockefeller Trust Company, N.A., The Rockefeller Trust Company (Delaware) and Rockefeller Financial LLC, as the case may be. Rockefeller Financial LLC is a broker- dealer and investment adviser dually registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); Member Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). These registrations and memberships in no way imply that the SEC has endorsed the entities, products or services discussed herein. Additional information is available upon request.

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*Forbes Adviser Disclosure: The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors & Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams rankings discussed above were designated in 2023-2026 & 2018-2026 respectively and last for a period of one year until new rankings are released. Each advisor—selected by SHOOK Research—is chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including: in-person interviews; industry experience; compliance records; revenue produced; and assets under management. No compensation has been provided in connection with obtaining or using this award.

Data provided by SHOOK© Research, LLC. The Forbes | SHOOK© America’s Top Wealth Advisors and Best-in-State Wealth Advisors rankings were developed by SHOOK Research, LLC. Data as of June 30, 2025. Published by Forbes (April 2026). The rankings are based on SHOOK Research’s independent methodology and ranking algorithm, which includes in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings to qualitatively evaluate each advisor across criteria such as client impact, industry experience, client retention, review of best practices, credentials, compliance records and firm nominations, as well as quantitative factors including assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion, as client objectives and risk tolerances vary and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. SHOOK Research’s rankings provide opinions intended to help investors choose the right financial advisor and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience. Past performance is not indicative of future results. SHOOK Research's rankings is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement to hire any specific investment advisor and SHOOK Research does not assume any liability for actions taken based on the rankings. Neither SHOOK Research nor Forbes receives compensation in exchange for placement on the rankings. For a full description of the methodology, please visit www.SHOOKresearch.com. SHOOK© is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC.

**Barron’s Adviser Disclosure: The Barron’s “Top 1,200 Financial Advisors” & “Top 1,500 Financial Advisors” rankings discussed above were designated in 2010-2026 and last for a period of one year until new rankings are released. The general methodology criteria for Barron’s includes the following: Each advisor—selected by Barron’s—is required to respond to a survey about their practice which Barron’s verifies and applies a proprietary rankings formula along with sub calculations to generate each designation. The formula features three major categories of calculations: assets, revenue, quality of practice. No compensation has been provided in connection with obtaining or using this award.