Medbridge and Patient360 Partner to Help Practices Protect Medicare Reimbursement

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medbridge, the leading digital health platform for clinician education, home exercise programs, patient-reported outcomes, and remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM), today announced a strategic partnership with Patient360, a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) approved Qualified Clinical Data Registry (QCDR), to deliver Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) reporting directly from the patient-reported outcomes captured in the Medbridge platform. Practices that submit accurate reports can more effectively protect Medicare revenue while also building an outcomes record that positions payer contracts and referrals for upcoming CMS innovation models.

For private practices, quality reporting is becoming table stakes for maintaining reimbursement and growing new business. Regulators, payers, and referral sources increasingly expect data-backed proof of outcomes. Clinicians who are required to report MIPS but do not can lose up to 9% of their Medicare Part B reimbursement. Practices that submit accurate reports can more effectively protect Medicare revenue while also building an outcomes record that wins payer contracts and referrals. The Medbridge and Patient360 partnership allows outpatient rehabilitation organizations of all sizes, from large systems to independent private practices, to collect patient-reported outcomes and submit MIPS quality data to CMS from a single integrated workflow without supporting a manual reporting process.

"Improving patient care quality and clinical outcomes is the foundation of everything we do at Medbridge, and proving that quality is quickly becoming essential to how practices compete and grow," said Donovan Campbell, CEO of Medbridge. "Meeting federal requirements is complex and critical to the stability of private practices. No organization should be left on the sidelines because reporting feels too complicated or too expensive. This partnership gives every practice, regardless of size, a streamlined path to compliance.”

Building Sustainability for Private Practices

The partnership is built to remove the specific barriers that keep independent groups out of MIPS, helping organizations:

Protect Medicare revenue. Practices can meet reporting requirements and avoid the automatic penalty, keeping revenue they would otherwise forfeit.

Practices can meet reporting requirements and avoid the automatic penalty, keeping revenue they would otherwise forfeit. Prevent the need for added staff or expertise. Clinicians capture outcomes in the workflow they already use, and Patient360 handles the CMS-certified submission, scoring, and audit support behind the scenes.

Clinicians capture outcomes in the workflow they already use, and Patient360 handles the CMS-certified submission, scoring, and audit support behind the scenes. Pay only for those who need it. Practices can scope reporting to just the National Provider Identifiers (NPIs) they want to submit rather than paying to cover an entire patient roster, which keeps the cost proportional to the need.

Streamlining Quality Compliance for Sustainability

Within the Medbridge One Care platform, clinicians capture patient-reported outcomes such as Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System (PROMIS) through the same workflows and processes they already use for home exercise programs, patient engagement, and progress tracking. Patient360 then handles the CMS-certified work: measuring stewardship, benchmarking, score calculation, submitting to CMS, and audit support.

"Rehabilitation practices have long needed a QCDR partner that understands their clinical reality and meets clinicians where they already work," said Colin Barry, CEO of Patient360. "Together with Medbridge, we are removing the operational friction that has kept too many therapy organizations, particularly smaller independent practices, from participating in MIPS so they can focus on patient outcomes rather than paperwork."

The Medbridge and Patient360 MIPS reporting solution is available now for qualified practices, with reporting beginning for the 2027 performance year. To learn more or speak with a Medbridge team member, visit https://www.medbridge.com/.

About Medbridge

Medbridge is the platform healthcare organizations use to retain their best clinicians, deliver excellent care that doesn't stop when their clinicians do, and collect the outcomes data that drives reimbursement and proves ROI. Medbridge gives clinicians gold-standard education, evidence-based care programs built into their workflows, and outcomes and RTM capabilities, without adding steps to their day. Nine of the top ten hospital systems and private practices in the country run on Medbridge. For more information, visit medbridge.com.

About Patient360

Founded in 2009, Patient360 is a CMS-approved Qualified Clinical Data Registry (QCDR) that helps clinicians and healthcare organizations remain compliant to meet MIPS and quality reporting requirements. Patient360 costewards specialty-specific measures, including musculoskeletal and rehabilitation care. For more information, visit patient360.com.