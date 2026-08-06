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Mutual of Omaha Workplace Solutions and Claritev Collaborate to Simplify Supplemental Health Benefits Claims Process

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mutual of Omaha and Claritev are collaborating to streamline how employees utilize their supplemental health benefits. With Claritev’s innovative solutions powering medical claims integration, Mutual of Omaha employee benefits customers can experience reduced complexity and a more streamlined process for receiving benefits for their supplemental health products.

Mutual of Omaha and Claritev combine innovative supplemental health products with tech-enabled solutions supported by Claritev’s healthcare technology, analytics, and more than 45 years of claims experience to deliver a robust medical claims integration service for employers.

“With increased awareness of health risks, employers want to offer voluntary benefits like accident, critical illness and hospital indemnity, but often they don’t fully understand the value of the benefits they’ve chosen. Claim integration streamlines the process at every stage, from identifying potential supplemental claims to notifying employees to help them file claims and receive benefits even faster – all helping them realize the full potential of their benefits while increasing employee engagement and retention,” said Andy Gibson, Senior Vice President, Workplace Solutions Claims at Mutual of Omaha.

“Employees want to focus on recovery, not on the challenges that can come when medical events occur,” said Travis Dalton, President and CEO of Claritev. “Claritev is focused on delivering affordability, transparency, and quality to the healthcare system. Through this collaboration, we can help reduce complexity in the claim process and deliver meaningful value to employees at a time when they need it most.”

Employers can contact their employee benefit professional to learn more about Mutual of Omaha’s suite of employee benefit solutions.

About Mutual of Omaha Companies

The Mutual of Omaha Companies offer a variety of insurance and financial products for individuals, businesses and groups throughout the United States. Founded in 1909 and headquartered in Omaha, Neb., the highly rated organization takes a long-term view with a focus on strength, stability and steady growth to help customers protect what they care about and achieve their financial goals over generations. For more information, visit www.mutualofomaha.com.

About Claritev

Claritev is a healthcare technology, data, and insights company focused on delivering affordability, transparency, and quality across the U.S. healthcare system. Led by deeply experienced associates, data scientists, and innovators, Claritev provides technology-enabled solutions fueled by decades of claims expertise. The company leverages advanced analytics and AI to power a robust enterprise platform that delivers clear, actionable insights to support affordability, price transparency, and optimized network and benefits design. By supporting key stakeholders — including payers, employers, patients, providers, and third parties — Claritev is dedicated to making healthcare more accessible and affordable for all.

Claritev serves more than 750 healthcare payers, over 100,000 employers, 60 million consumers, and 1.4 million contracted providers. For more information, visit claritev.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts:
Mutual of Omaha
Sephera Staley
402-351-3096
Sephera.Staley@mutualofomaha.com

Claritev
Jen O’Connor
VP, Brand Marketing
press@claritev.com

Industry:

Mutual of Omaha

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contacts:
Mutual of Omaha
Sephera Staley
402-351-3096
Sephera.Staley@mutualofomaha.com

Claritev
Jen O’Connor
VP, Brand Marketing
press@claritev.com

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