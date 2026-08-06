PSQ Holdings Named Exclusive Payments and Consumer Credit Provider for Rayon AI's Cutting-Edge Second-Amendment Enablement Platform

BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PSQH) ("PSQ Holdings"), a payments and financial infrastructure company delivering modern financial infrastructure to industries underserved by traditional banking institutions, today announced an exclusive agreement with Rayon AI, a veteran-founded software company building modern operations and commerce software for the American firearms industry. Under the agreement, PSQ Payments becomes the exclusive payment processor and Credova the exclusive consumer credit provider across Rayon's 2A-focused platform, including its direct-to-consumer storefront product.

The agreement puts both of PSQ Holding’s core products, merchant processing and point-of-sale consumer financing, into the system that Rayon's merchant customers use to run their businesses. Firearms manufacturers, dealers, and retailers operating on Rayon will be able to accept payments and offer consumer financing at checkout without integrating a separate processor, lender, or gateway.

"Plenty of companies will sell into this industry when it's convenient. Very few will build for it. Rayon spent years building a single system that runs manufacturing, inventory, dealers, compliance, and the storefront, specifically for firearms businesses, not as a vertical skin on generic software. We put our payments and credit inside it exclusively because that kind of commitment matches ours. Merchants in this category have been dropped enough times to know the difference," said Dusty Wunderlich, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PSQ Holdings.

At the center of the platform is DOPE, Rayon's modular ERP and MRP system, which manages orders, work orders, purchase orders, inventory, dealers, shipping, and reporting, with ATF compliance requirements built into the platform rather than added alongside it. The name is no accident: in the military, DOPE — Data On Previous Engagements — is the log a sniper keeps of every prior shot so the next one lands true. Rayon's founder, a former military sniper, built the platform on that same discipline, giving firearms businesses a single, accurate source of truth for every part of their operation. Its storefront system, DOPE-AF (Automated Frontend), builds and hosts merchant websites that run directly off live DOPE inventory, so catalog, pricing, and fulfillment stay in sync. With this agreement, checkout, payments, and consumer financing are integrated into the same system, working seamlessly with Rayon's platform and user base.

Merchants in the firearms industry have historically been dropped by mainstream processors and lenders with little notice. PSQ Holdings built its business serving those merchants, and Credova has extended consumer credit in the category for years. Pairing that infrastructure with Rayon’s industry-specific software helps merchants know that the payments and credit infrastructure supporting that software is rock solid.

Distribution economics and the path to positive cash flow

PSQ Holdings has been explicit that its route to positive operating cash flow runs through low-cost payment and credit volume acquisition rather than through headcount-driven merchant acquisition. Partnering with Rayon to grow its platform aligns with this thesis.

"We have said our path to cash flow positive is volume growth without a proportional increase in expense, and that is exactly what this structure delivers," said Wunderlich. "By partnering with Rayon we are adding one integration, gaining access to an entire ecosystem of aligned merchants."

"A dealer with a $2,000 rifle on the shelf and no financing at checkout potentially loses that sale to the shop that has it. And plenty of shops in this industry have been dropped by a processor at least once," said Tim, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rayon AI. "Payments and credit were never things we could bolt on to the Rayon platform later. Those core features decide whether the sale happens or not. Putting PSQ Payments and Credova inside Rayon’s software gives our customers the opportunity to access modern, stable financial products on day one, from a partner that is values-aligned and will not tuck tail when the politics turn."

Rayon's platform is available to firearms manufacturers, dealers, and retailers today. PSQ Payments and Credova financing will be available to merchants on the Rayon Platform beginning in the third quarter of 2026. More information is available at https://dope.rayon-ai.com/.

About Rayon AI

Rayon AI is a veteran-founded software company building modern operations and commerce software for the American firearms industry. Its platform unifies manufacturing ERP/MRP, direct-to-consumer e-commerce, and native ATF compliance in a single product, alongside a product suite that includes the Rayon Connect marketing platform and Sitrep meeting intelligence.

About PSQ Holdings, Inc.

PSQ Holdings (NYSE: PSQH) is a payments and financial infrastructure company. We build and operate financial infrastructure in highly regulated environments for industries underserved by traditional financial institutions, including businesses, campaigns, and nonprofits that depend on reliable, compliant payment solutions. Credova is the Company's payments and consumer credit platform.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this release regarding matters that are not historical or current facts, such as statements relating to the Company's future business strategy, the anticipated benefits of the agreement with Rayon AI, expected merchant adoption, transaction and financing volume, operating leverage, and the Company's path to positive operating cash flow, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the results of the Company to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are described in the "Risk Factors" section within reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could also have material adverse effects on the Company's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, the Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.