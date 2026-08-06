Oshkosh Corporation Advances Job Site of the Future Vision with Strategic Equity Investment in Nextera Robotics

OSHKOSH, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a global industrial technology company that develops purpose-built vehicles, equipment and services, today announced a strategic equity investment in Nextera Robotics, an artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics company developing autonomous technologies for construction project management and job site intelligence. The investment reflects Oshkosh's disciplined approach to innovation, combining internal engineering expertise with strategic investments and partnerships to accelerate the development and commercialization of breakthrough technologies. It also strengthens the company’s leadership in autonomy, AI and connectivity while advancing its vision for the job site of the future.

"The future of construction isn't defined by connected equipment alone; it's defined by connected job sites, where intelligent machines, autonomous robotics and AI-powered insights work together to improve safety, productivity and project execution," said Jay Iyengar, executive vice president and chief technology and strategic sourcing officer, Oshkosh Corporation. "This investment reflects our open innovation approach to partnering with companies that complement our engineering capabilities and accelerate the commercialization of emerging technologies. While this investment is initially focused on the job site of the future, we believe these capabilities have the potential to create value across the Oshkosh portfolio over time."

Nextera was selected for its expertise in autonomous robotics, AI-enabled job site intelligence and scalable software that complements the connected equipment ecosystem of JLG, a leading global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) and telehandlers. Its Didge™ platform combines autonomous mobile robots with advanced vision-based AI and AI-powered analytics to provide safety monitoring, quality control, progress tracking, digital documentation and real-time reporting. Together with JLG's ClearSky Smart Fleet™, these capabilities provide customers with a more complete view of equipment performance and overall job site activity.

The collaboration builds on Oshkosh's growing portfolio of robotics and automation investments, which will be showcased as part of Oshkosh Corporation's CES 2027 experience.

For more information on Oshkosh innovation, please visit oshkoshcorp.com.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we design, develop and deliver purpose-built vehicles, equipment and services that help everyday heroes build, serve and protect communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs over 19,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common purpose: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® S-Series™, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™ Communications, Oshkosh® Airport Products, Oshkosh AeroTech™, Oshkosh® Defense and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

About Nextera Robotics

Nextera Robotics is a Boston-based technology company developing autonomous robotics and AI solutions for the construction industry. Its Didge™ platform combines autonomous robots with AI-powered software to automate construction site data collection and deliver insights that help improve safety, quality, project visibility and decision-making throughout the construction lifecycle.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that the Company believes to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project” or “plan” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include risks related to the Company’s ability to successfully execute on its strategic road map and meet its long-term financial goals. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Form 10-K. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update information contained in this news release. Investors should be aware that the Company may not update such information until the Company’s next quarterly earnings conference call, if at all.