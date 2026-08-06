Motorcar Parts of America Extends Credit Facility With PNC Bank

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (Nasdaq:MPAA) today announced it has extended the maturity date of the company’s $238.62 million revolving credit facility led by PNC Bank, N.A., to August 2031. The amended facility includes enhancements that provide working capital flexibility, liquidity and other favorable terms.

“The extension of the maturity date and enhancements recognize the company’s milestones and solid position within the automotive aftermarket and complement management’s commitment to strategic growth and profitability,” said Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Motorcar Parts of America.

“Equally important, the credit facility extension reinforces our strong relationship with PNC Bank and our lending syndicate,” Joffe said.

He noted the company’s enhanced industry position, particularly with respect to its brand-related products, is expected to drive growth. He highlighted the company’s expansion of its brand portfolio, including the recent purchase of intellectual and digital property associated with the Centric Parts brake brands and its Quality-Built™ brand, as important catalysts to support continued strategic growth.

“This extension reflects PNC’s confidence in Motorcar Parts of America, its leadership team and its strategic direction,” said Peter Mardaga, head of PNC Business Credit. “We value our longstanding relationship with the company and are proud to provide financing solutions that support its continued growth, liquidity needs and commitment to creating value for its customers and stakeholders.”

About PNC Bank

PNC Bank, National Association is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

About Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer, and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- including alternators, starters, wheel bearings and hub assemblies, brake calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, diagnostic testing equipment utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks, and heavy-duty applications. Its products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with facilities located in California, New York, Mexico, Canada, Malaysia, China and India, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, and Canada. In addition, the company’s electrical vehicle subsidiary designs and manufactures testing solutions for performance, endurance, and production of multiple components in the electric power train – providing simulation, emulation, and production applications for the electrification of both automotive and aerospace industries, including electric vehicle charging systems. Additional information is available at www.motorcarparts.com.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for certain forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on the company’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the company. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the company) and are subject to change based upon various factors. Reference is also made to the Risk Factors set forth in the company’s Form 10-K Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in June 2026 and in its Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC for additional risks and uncertainties facing the company. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise.