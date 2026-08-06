Virginia Awards Conduent Contract to Manage and Modernize Medicaid Program Delivery Systems

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-driven business solutions and services company, today announced that the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services (DMAS) has awarded the company a contract to continue operating, and modernize, the Commonwealth’s systems that support Virginia Medicaid. The contract, which spans up to 14 years, extends Conduent’s relationship with Virginia’s Medicaid program that began in 2001.

Under the new agreement, Conduent will use its modular Conduent Medicaid Suite (CMdS) to modernize Virginia’s Medicaid Enterprise Systems and Fiscal Agent Services Solution. These entail claims processing, finance, call center services, reporting, and other core functions. This transition to an integrated, dynamic solution will help DMAS improve access to information, reduce fraud risks, and strengthen program performance. Members, providers, and staff will benefit from enhanced user experiences, supporting better health outcomes for the approximately 1.6 million Virginians enrolled in Medicaid.

Conduent will also deploy Conduent CXNow, its cloud-based Customer Experience-as-a-Service platform used by government agencies and commercial clients. Powered by AI, automation, and analytics, CXNow will streamline customer interactions across phone and chat, expand self-service options, and improve overall service quality. For the Commonwealth, these enhancements will drive additional cost savings and operational efficiency.

“We are honored to continue our long-standing collaboration with Virginia to enhance Medicaid outcomes through modernization, advanced technologies, and improved business processes,” said Anna Sever, President, Government Solutions at Conduent. “Through strong collaboration and teamwork, we are committed to delivering exceptional value to the Commonwealth and improving the lives of Virginians.”

The new contract includes a two-year design and implementation phase, followed by a six-year base term and six one-year options. It also includes continued management of incoming and outgoing mail services supporting the Medicaid program.

Conduent’s Government Solutions supports government healthcare programs across the country, delivering a range of innovative solutions such as Medicaid management and provider services, pharmacy benefits management, eligibility and enrollment support, and case management solutions. The business also provides agencies with government payments and child support services. In 2025 alone, Conduent processed over 454 million Medicaid claims and disbursed approximately $80 billion in government benefit payments.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum – creating valuable outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. The Company leverages cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation and advanced analytics to deliver mission-critical solutions. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 48,000 associates, process expertise and advanced technologies, Conduent’s solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways including disbursing approximately $80 billion in government payments annually, enabling approximately 2.0 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering millions of employees through HR services every year and processing over 14 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

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