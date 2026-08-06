ReCode Therapeutics Announces New Funding from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Collaboration with a Leading Gene Editing Company and Leadership Transition

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReCode Therapeutics, a clinical-stage genetic medicines company using lipid nanoparticle delivery to power the next wave of mRNA and gene correction therapeutics, today announced a series of updates focused on deepening its focus on novel treatment modalities for people living with cystic fibrosis (CF). This includes new funding from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CF Foundation) and a new research collaboration with a leading gene editing company focused on developing genetic medicines for CF. In addition, the company announced a planned leadership transition in which Shehnaaz Suliman, M.D., will assume the role of board executive chair, with Heather Clark, currently senior vice president and head of the CF franchise, transitioning to the role of CEO.

“We deeply appreciate the ongoing support of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and are excited to initiate this collaboration focused on advancing the frontier of genetic medicine for cystic fibrosis patients,” said Shehnaaz Suliman, M.D., MBA, M.Phil., outgoing chief executive officer and new board executive chair. “Heather brings decades of outstanding leadership and deep expertise in cystic fibrosis drug development, positioning her well to lead ReCode’s gene editing initiatives with this partner and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. We are very excited to work with a premier gene editing partner to advance our efforts on behalf of cystic fibrosis patients. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Heather and the Board to execute our strategy.”

"I have devoted my professional career to developing treatments for cystic fibrosis, and I am honored to lead ReCode at a moment of such promise for the patients we serve," said Heather Clark, incoming chief executive officer of ReCode. "We continue to make progress with the RCT2100 program, an inhaled mRNA therapy for cystic fibrosis. The Phase 2a study is ongoing with data expected in Q4, which will guide next steps for the program. Introducing gene editing adds another powerful path to develop therapies for patients still underserved by existing treatments. I am grateful to the board for their confidence, and I am excited to work with the CF Foundation and a leading gene editing company to build on the strong foundation we have established."

Key Updates

Expanded Support from the CF Foundation: The CF Foundation has committed new funding to support ReCode’s collaboration with a leading gene editing company.



Cystic Fibrosis Genetic Medicine Collaboration: ReCode has entered a research collaboration with a leading gene editing company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated curative genetic therapies to develop a novel gene editing therapy designed to correct mutations in the CFTR gene, the underlying genetic cause of CF. Under the terms of the collaboration, ReCode will contribute its proprietary Selective Organ Targeting (SORT) lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery platform and the partner will contribute its gene editing technology. The companies will work jointly to advance one or more development candidates toward clinical development and commercialization.





ReCode has entered a research collaboration with a leading gene editing company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated curative genetic therapies to develop a novel gene editing therapy designed to correct mutations in the CFTR gene, the underlying genetic cause of CF. Under the terms of the collaboration, ReCode will contribute its proprietary Selective Organ Targeting (SORT) lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery platform and the partner will contribute its gene editing technology. The companies will work jointly to advance one or more development candidates toward clinical development and commercialization. Clinical Program Updates: ReCode’s RCT2100 program in CF received Fast Track Designation from the FDA on February 24th. The Phase 2a study is fully enrolled and currently ongoing. On May 20th 2026, ReCode reported data from the RCT1100 program for primary ciliary dyskinesia at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) Congress. Together, these programs reflect ReCode’s commitment to developing meaningful new therapies for genetically defined diseases with no existing treatment options and complement the company's emerging gene editing platform being developed through this collaboration.



Leadership Transition: Effective July 1, 2026, Heather Clark, M.S., currently senior vice president, head of the CF franchise and the program management office, assumed the role of CEO of ReCode. Ms. Clark joined ReCode in 2022 and leads the CF strategy, including oversight of the collaboration with the CF Foundation and advancement of RCT2100, ReCode’s inhaled mRNA-based therapy for CF. She also established ReCode’s program management office, which supports portfolio decision-making, governance and operational execution across the company.



Ms. Clark has nearly 30 years of experience in rare disease drug development and program leadership. Before ReCode, she was vice president and head of program management at Beren Therapeutics, where she built the program management office and led the integration of a Phase 3 program for Niemann-Pick type C disease. Earlier, she spent more than 20 years at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, where she helped discover and develop five FDA-approved CF therapies and managed Vertex’s long-standing alliance with the CF Foundation.



Ms. Clark holds a master’s degree in chemistry from the University of Arizona and a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Auburn University. She is a member of the American Chemical Society, the Drug Information Association and Sigma Pi Sigma, the national physics honor society. She has also supported local chapters of the CF Foundation for nearly 25 years.



Shehnaaz Suliman, M.D., MBA, M.Phil., who has served as president and chief executive officer since January 2022, will transition to the role of executive chair of the board of directors, where she will continue to provide strategic and operational guidance to the company and incoming CEO.

About ReCode Therapeutics

ReCode Therapeutics is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company using precision delivery to power the next wave of mRNA and gene correction therapeutics. ReCode’s proprietary Selective Organ Targeting (SORT) lipid nanoparticle (LNP) platform enables highly precise and targeted delivery of genetic medicines directly to the organs, tissues, and cells implicated in disease, enabling improved efficacy and potency.

For more information, visit www.recodetx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.