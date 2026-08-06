BODi Expands Retail Presence with Shakeology Now Available at The Vitamin Shoppe Nationwide; Launches New Flavor

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BODi (NASDAQ: BODI), the proactive wellness company delivering nutrition, supplements, and proven fitness programs that help people take control of their health inside and out, today announced that Shakeology is now available at The Vitamin Shoppe locations nationwide. The Vitamin Shoppe launch reinforces BODi's commitment to making science-backed wellness more accessible to consumers across the U.S. The retail rollout includes the core flavors of Shakeology’s 0g Added Sugar line: Chocolate Vegan, Chocolate Whey, Vanilla Vegan, and the new, reformulated Vanilla Whey, all available in a convenient 7-serving bag.

Originally launched in 2009 with over a billion servings sold, Shakeology combines high-quality protein with fiber, prebiotics and probiotics, vitamins, minerals, digestive enzymes, adaptogens, antioxidants, greens, and more than 30 superfoods to help support energy, gut health, digestion and regularity, lean muscle, bone health, as well as a healthy immune system. It also helps protect against free radicals and oxidative stress, reduce cravings, and support weight loss, as demonstrated in a clinical study published in the Journal of Nutrition.

Consumers also report meaningful benefits from making Shakeology part of their daily routine. Based on a survey of Shakeology customers*:

86% reported better digestion after one month

84% said it helped reduce junk food cravings

81% said it helped them feel full until their next meal

74% reported increased energy throughout the day

"When we announced our partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe earlier this year, our goal was to make Shakeology more accessible than ever before," said Carl Daikeler, co-founder and CEO of BODi. "Today, consumers can walk into stores nationwide and purchase Shakeology. Combined with the introduction of Vanilla Whey with zero grams of added sugar launching in retail for the first time, this represents another important step in bringing healthy, science-backed nutrition to more people."

To locate the nearest The Vitamin Shoppe location, visit https://locations.vitaminshoppe.com. Shakeology is also available at more than 100 Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide. BODi continues to expand retail distribution through its strategic partnership with KeHE Distributors, whose network reaches more than 30,000 grocery, supermarket, natural, and online retail locations.

Consumers can also shop the full Shakeology line on BODi.com, including additional flavors such as 0g Added Sugar Café Latte, Cookies & Creamy, and Tropical Strawberry, as well as 14- and 30-serving bags.

*Based on a survey of 1,550 Shakeology customers who consumed Shakeology five or more times per week and exercised three times per week. Better digestion improvement based on 859 Shakeology customers who reported issues with digestion.

About BODi and The Beachbody Company

BODi is a proactive wellness company delivering nutrition, supplements and proven fitness programs that help people take control of their health inside and out. With nearly three decades of experience, BODi, formerly Beachbody, has evolved from a leader in home fitness into a comprehensive health and fitness ecosystem designed to help people achieve their goals and lead healthier, more fulfilling lives. Anchored by science-backed nutrition solutions like Shakeology and supported by its portfolio of proven fitness and habit-building programs, including P90X and INSANITY, BODi is creating a more accessible and effective path to long-term health.

Since its inception, BODi has supported more than 30 million customers in achieving lasting results. The company continues to innovate across nutrition and digital fitness to deliver simple, proven solutions for modern lifestyles.

To subscribe and shop, visit BODi.com. For company and investor information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

The Vitamin Shoppe® is an omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle company with the mission to provide customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services that support health and performance in every stage of life. Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey, The Vitamin Shoppe today is an innovation-focused destination for first-to-market brands and breakthrough products, offering a comprehensive assortment of vitamins, supplements, sports nutrition, and on-the-go functional foods and beverages. Beyond hundreds of national brands, its offering includes the proprietary brands The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and True Athlete®. The Company serves customers through more than 640 stores nationwide, providing personalized support from knowledgeable Health Enthusiast associates, and online at www.vitaminshoppe.com. It operates strategic partnerships in select international markets in Asia, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Vitamin Shoppe proudly supports the health and wellness of communities through longstanding partnerships with Vitamin Angels and Team Red, White & Blue.