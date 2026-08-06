Hamilton Reserve Bank, SEE Capital Hamilton Ltd. Enter into Marketing, Referral Arrangement

NEVIS, Saint Kitts and Nevis--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hamilton Reserve Bank, the largest global bank headquartered in the Caribbean region with a worldwide presence and US $20+ billion in deposits and custodial assets, serving clients in 126 currencies and 15 languages, has entered into an independent marketing and referral arrangement with SEE Capital Hamilton Ltd., a Nicosia, Cyprus-based corporate finance and advisory firm with extensive relationships in Cyprus, Greece, and Israel.

SEE Capital Hamilton Ltd. intends to introduce prospective relationships to Hamilton Reserve Bank and assist with market research. SEE Capital Hamilton Ltd. is not a bank, branch, representative office or other regulated deposit-taking institution, and does not provide banking services, accept deposits, approve clients or open accounts. Banking services are offered exclusively through Hamilton Reserve Bank, subject to the Bank’s independent compliance procedures.

“Hamilton Reserve Bank is pleased to work with SEE Capital Hamilton Ltd. as we expand awareness of the bank’s award-winning, Temenos-powered all-digital banking platform, capable of onboarding new banking clients 100% online in 20 minutes around the world, registering a new corporate entity in 1 day, and opening a bank escrow account in 1 hour,” said Sir Tony Baldry, Chairman of Hamilton Reserve Bank in London. “Hamilton Reserve Bank is available to consider the banking needs of ship owners, businesses, lawyers, bankers, family offices, and financial planners in Southern Europe, Israel, and beyond.”

About SEE Capital Hamilton Ltd.

SEE Capital Hamilton Ltd. is a private investment, strategic management and marketing advisory firm headquartered in Cyprus and Greece. The firm provides advisory, business development and market-introduction services.

About Hamilton Reserve Bank

HAMILTON RESERVE BANK (SWIFT: NIBTKNNE) is the award-winning hometown bank of America's founding father, Alexander Hamilton and the largest global bank headquartered in the Caribbean region, serving clients from 150 countries in 126 currencies and 15 languages. With US$20+ billion in deposits and custodial assets and is crypto-enabled, Hamilton Reserve Bank has a large asset base, pristine compliance, and fully automated banking services powered by Temenos Swiss fintech, enabling 24/7 new client onboarding 100% online within 20 minutes, same-day bank wires worldwide, and real-time cryptos on-ramp and off-ramp.