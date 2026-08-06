ServiceNow Opens First Brazil Office; Expands Academic Partnerships to Build Regional AI Talent

SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, opened its first dedicated office in Brazil and announced new academic partnerships to build an AI-ready workforce in the region, unveiling both at the ServiceNow AI Summit in São Paulo.

AI spending surged 127% in 2025, but as Brazilian organizations race to scale it, many are hitting the same wall: fragmented data and immature governance that stall transformation before it starts. Closing that gap requires a platform that can sense enterprise context and govern outcomes at scale. The number of customers buying AI in the region nearly quadrupled in 2025 — a sign of the demand ServiceNow's new office and academic partnerships are built to meet.

1,765-square-meter São Paulo office anchors regional growth

ServiceNow recently opened its first dedicated office in Brazil, located in São Paulo. The building is a 1,765-square-meter facility with 73 workstations, 11 conference rooms, two training rooms, and an outdoor terrace. The office serves as a hub for the company's growing engineering, customer success, and sales teams, part of a Latin American team that has more than tripled in the past three years.

Brazil's AI momentum is undeniable: 57% of Brazilian organizations actively use agentic AI. However, according to ServiceNow's 2026 Enterprise AI Maturity Index, 72% struggle with inadequate data accuracy and access, while 61% lack transparency in their AI systems. Only 13% have implemented AI testing, auditing, and risk assessment. Ambition is high, but the infrastructure is fragmented. That's what ServiceNow is built to solve.

"Brazil’s AI ambition is outpacing its infrastructure, and that blind spot is the opportunity," said Federico Grosso, Group Vice President of Latin America at ServiceNow. "Companies are racing to scale AI, but proper governance and data integration are real blockers. Our new office and expanded academic partnerships show we're committed to helping Brazilian organizations turn AI ambition into measurable outcomes."

Building Brazil’s AI-ready workforce

Talent is critical to AI's success. ServiceNow is expanding its collaboration with leading academic institutions to build an AI-ready Brazilian workforce.

In 2025, ServiceNow and SENAI-SP launched a statewide AI skills training program that has already reached over 1,500 participants across the state of São Paulo. To date, 719 students have graduated from the program, with an additional 808 currently enrolled. Of those, 126 have earned the Certified System Administrator (CSA) certification — a market-recognized ServiceNow credential. Registration is now open for the new cohorts of the ServiceNow CSA course.

"This experience gave me a broader toolkit, greater clarity, and increased power to generate value through technology," said Thales Roberto Faggiano, a graduate of the ServiceNow-SENAI-SP program. “I was able to grasp how the ServiceNow AI Platform connects strategic disciplines such as IT service management and customer service management.”

To expand its professional training program, ServiceNow is partnering with Porto Digital in Recife to offer comprehensive training on ServiceNow’s full portfolio, including AI and workflow automation. This program will position college graduates for high-demand AI and ServiceNow platform careers, offering 600 seats in 2026.

A third academic partnership with Inteli is also underway, further broadening access to AI and workflow automation training across São Paulo through ServiceNow University. More details are expected to be shared later this month.

“Arming the Brazilian workforce with AI skills is a social good, and it’s how we build a stronger ecosystem," said Marco Papalardo, Senior Director of Alliance and Channels Ecosystem at ServiceNow. "Every partner we train, every student who earns a certification, becomes part of the talent pipeline that enables our ecosystem to scale with the pace of demand we're seeing across the region."

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how work flows across the enterprise. By unifying legacy systems, departmental tools, cloud applications, and AI agents, ServiceNow provides a single pane of glass that connects intelligence to execution across every corner of business. With more than 100 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com.