ZeroTier and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Post-Quantum Secure, Software-Defined Networking to the Public Sector

SAN FRANCISCO & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZeroTier, one of the world’s top software-defined networking companies, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will expand access to ZeroTier solutions across the Public Sector through its distribution network, making the company’s software-defined, end-to-end quantum-secure networking platform, ZeroTier Quantum, available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and the NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contract.

"Through Carahsoft’s strength and reach, agencies can more easily access ZeroTier’s platforms through established procurement channels to rapidly accelerate their deployments.” – Andrew Gault, ZeroTier CEO Share

ZeroTier provides Government agencies and defense organizations with a faster, more secure approach to connecting critical operations. Individuals, teams and organizations can securely link users, devices and workloads across cloud, on-premise and edge environments without complex hardware or completely new buildouts. Highly secure networks can be deployed in minutes, scaled on demand and operate in sensitive environments where resilience, control and security matter most. Beyond today’s evolving threat landscape, quantum computing is rapidly advancing, enabling a new threat dynamic that will significantly challenge existing cryptographic security standards the world has relied on for more than two decades.

“Public Sector agencies today are operating in a threat environment that’s more distributed, more dynamic and more demanding than ever,” said Andrew Gault, CEO of ZeroTier. “They require secure, resilient connectivity they can deploy quickly even in complex environments. For defense organizations, the stakes are even higher, requiring next-generation security and connectivity that can keep pace with the looming quantum threat and complex mission requirements. Through Carahsoft’s strength and reach, agencies can more easily access ZeroTier’s platforms through established procurement channels to rapidly accelerate their deployments.”

As the threat landscape continues to evolve, ZeroTier Quantum redefines secure networking by embedding post-quantum cryptographic resilience directly into the transport layer. Leveraging the ZeroTier Transport Protocol (ZTP) and a memory-safe Rust architecture, the platform implements hybrid ML-KEM-1024 and ECDH P-384 cryptography to neutralize 'harvest now, decrypt later' and 'trust now, forge later' threats. By meeting rigorous NIST and NSA CNSA 2.0 standards, ZeroTier Quantum delivers high-performance, infrastructure-agnostic connectivity that functions seamlessly across public cloud, sovereign and air-gapped environments, helping Government agencies maintain data sovereignty and operational continuity without sacrificing agility.

“The White House and international security agencies are clear: the threat of quantum computing cracking modern encryption isn't a future problem; It's a today problem. We designed ZeroTier Quantum to not only enable the next generation of high-performance, resilient capabilities, but to provide a robust quantum defense capability,” said Robert Stevenson, Chief Commercial Officer at ZeroTier. “ZeroTier Quantum gives agencies and defense organizations a practical path to end-to-end quantum-secure networking right now, with the flexibility to support mission-critical operations across cloud, edge, tactical, air-gapped and even offline environments.”

Built on a Zero Trust architecture, ZeroTier Quantum provides agencies with a practical path to adopting NIST-approved post-quantum cryptography well ahead of Federal compliance deadlines. For next-generation platforms, including drones, sensors and software-defined vehicles (SDVs) reliant on Communication Security (COMSEC), it embeds post-quantum resilience out of the box. In software applications, ZeroTier Quantum integrates directly to enable rapid adoption of post-quantum cryptography while enhancing security and operational agility. For legacy infrastructure and High Value Assets (HVAs), it can encapsulate underlying platforms with a secure overlay, enabling immediate modernization without the cost, complexity or disruption of replacing underlying infrastructure.

“Government agencies are evaluating technologies that strengthen cyber resilience while preparing for the transition to post-quantum security,” said Mark Demerse, Sales Director who oversees the ZeroTier Team at Carahsoft. “ZeroTier Quantum delivers a flexible, software-defined approach that enables organizations to modernize secure connectivity without disrupting existing infrastructure. Together with our reseller partners, Carahsoft and ZeroTier are helping Government agencies accelerate network modernization, enhance cyber resilience and simplify the transition to post-quantum security with faster deployment and reduced complexity.”

From secure remote access and tactical edge deployments to high-availability site-to-site connections and critical infrastructure protection, ZeroTier supports some of the most demanding Public Sector environments.

ZeroTier’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (888) 964-7379 or ZeroTier@carahsoft.com. Explore ZeroTier’s platforms here.

To learn more about post-quantum networking terminology, explore ZeroTier’s complete Networking and Cybersecurity Glossary. For more information about ZeroTier Quantum, contact ZeroTier Sales.

About ZeroTier

ZeroTier cuts through the overengineered chaos of legacy networking with secure, direct connectivity that actually works. ZeroTier Quantum extends this simplicity to the post-quantum era, offering the world’s only software-defined, end-to-end quantum-secure networking platform. Built on a memory-safe Rust architecture, ZeroTier is compliant with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and FIPS standards, while ZeroTier Quantum meets CNSA 2.0 requirements. Trusted by leaders across every industry, ZeroTier received a 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Award in the Industry Software Solution category and was named “Cybersecurity Solution of the Year 2026” by The Cyber Security Review. ZeroTier is backed by Anorak Ventures, Battery Ventures, and Bonfire Ventures. Learn more at zerotier.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Quantum Security, Autonomy and Robotics, 5G, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.