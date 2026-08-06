Klarna Goes Live With J.P. Morgan Payments, Opening Flexible Checkout to U.S. Merchants

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, today announced its first-ever integration with J.P. Morgan Payments is now live in the U.S. With this update, merchants on J.P. Morgan Payments' Commerce Platform can now offer Klarna's flexible payment options at checkout for the first time, with no integration required.

Businesses across all retail categories, from apparel and travel to health and wellness, that are on the platform can now offer their customers the full suite of Klarna payment options: pay in full, interest-free installments, and longer-term financing, directly through their existing setup.

From boutiques to big-box retailers, over one in four Americans say they are more likely to complete a purchase when flexible payment options are available at checkout, a conversion opportunity that until now has been out of reach for many smaller merchants without the resources for complex payment integrations.

"Going live with J.P. Morgan Payments marks the moment this collaboration moves from ambition to impact," said David Sykes, Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna. “J.P. Morgan Payments' reach combined with Klarna's conversion power is a genuine competitive advantage, and it's now available to every merchant on their platform."

J.P. Morgan Payments is the largest merchant acquirer in the U.S., processing $2.6 trillion in merchant payment transactions annually.

“In talking with merchants every day, we know flexible payments drive conversion, but implementation can be a barrier,” said Michael Lozanoff, Global Head of Merchant Services at J.P. Morgan Payments. “By bringing Klarna directly onto our Commerce Platform, we’re helping remove that barrier for businesses of every size. This is an example of the kind of integrations our merchants are seeking.”

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 119 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna’s AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. More than one million retailers trust Klarna’s innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy’s, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com.

Category: Partnership News

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