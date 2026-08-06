IMC Selects CoreWeave As Firm Deepens Research Investment

LIVINGSTON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreWeave, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI™, today announced that IMC, a global technology-driven trading firm, will significantly scale its use of CoreWeave's AI cloud platform, including CKS, reflecting IMC’s investment in research capabilities that underpin its trading strategies.

IMC has run several CoreWeave clusters in production since 2025, giving the firm a proven foundation to build upon. As model complexity and data volumes grow, IMC is moving from that initial deployment into a significantly larger commitment with CoreWeave – one that provides IMC researchers with immediately available, customizable, and flexible compute, capable of sustaining high-throughput workloads without interruption. The additional capacity in turn increases velocity, enabling more experiments to run in parallel and with faster iteration.

“CoreWeave engages with us as a design partner, enabling IMC to influence the systems we run on and iterate quickly alongside their engineers,” said Rob Burke, chief technology officer at IMC. “That partnership, along with the performance and availability we saw from the outset, gave us the confidence to commit to a much larger footprint with CoreWeave as our infrastructure demands grow.”

“IMC operates at the frontier of quantitative research, running large, complex models on massive datasets where every millisecond of compute time matters,” said Jon Jones, chief revenue officer of CoreWeave. “CoreWeave was built for exactly this kind of workload — high-performance, highly customizable infrastructure that runs reliably at scale.”

The agreement with IMC reflects CoreWeave’s growing presence across the financial services sector, where AI and machine learning have become central to competitive differentiation. CoreWeave consistently delivers industry-leading performance, demonstrated by record-breaking MLPerf benchmark results, its position as the only AI cloud to earn the top Platinum ranking in both SemiAnalysis ClusterMAX™ 1.0 and 2.0, and its #1 ranking for inference speed and price-performance for Moonshot AI’s Kimi K2.6 in independent inference benchmarking conducted by Artificial Analysis.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI™. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a platform of technology, tools, and teams that enables innovators to move at the pace of innovation, building and scaling AI with confidence. Trusted by leading AI labs, startups, and global enterprises, CoreWeave serves as a force multiplier by combining superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate breakthroughs. Established in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025. Learn more at www.coreweave.com.

About IMC

IMC is a research-driven trading firm where quantitative modeling, machine learning, and engineering shape how modern markets are traded. Since 1989, we’ve built proprietary systems and algorithms that operate across global markets using our own technology and capital. Our researchers, traders, and engineers work as a collective, combining rapid experimentation, advanced infrastructure, and real-time feedback to turn insight into execution and execution into advantage.