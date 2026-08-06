Sigma Signs Strategic Agreement with AWS to Accelerate AI Apps, Agents, and Analytics

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sigma, the layer to build and scale analytics, apps, and agents, today announced it has signed a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

"Sigma gives our mutual customers a fast, governed way to turn their data on AWS into analytics, applications, and agents that drive real outcomes," said Jeff Grimes, Manager of Global Startups program, AWS. Share

Under the SCA, Sigma will align field teams, invest in demand generation, and streamline procurement so customers can purchase Sigma directly through AWS Marketplace — drawing down committed AWS spend, consolidating billing, and shortening the path from evaluation to production. For the thousands of organizations standardizing their data estate on AWS, it means the platform they use to turn data into AI Apps, agents, and analytics is now part of how they already buy and build.

"Sigma was built to be warehouse-first, and for a huge share of our customers, that warehouse lives on AWS," said Mike Palmer, Sigma CEO. "This agreement doesn't change our architecture. It further aligns our go-to-market with it. One place to discover, buy, and deploy Sigma, inside the same AWS environment our customers already govern and trust. That's the kind of simplicity that actually gets AI Apps and agents off the ground and into production."

"At United Rentals, data is central to how our teams deliver productivity and predictability to our customers,” said Mark Bishop, Director, Enterprise Reporting & Analytics, United Rentals. “We collaborate with AWS across our data and AI initiatives and rely on Sigma to help users quickly explore and act on business data. As Sigma strengthens its collaboration with AWS, we see meaningful opportunities to unlock additional value.”

"Sigma gives our mutual customers a fast, governed way to turn their data on AWS into analytics, applications, and agents that drive real outcomes," said Jeff Grimes, Manager of Global Startups program, AWS. "Through this Strategic Collaboration Agreement and Sigma's availability in AWS Marketplace, we're making it easier for customers to adopt and scale these capabilities with the speed, security, and simplicity they expect from AWS."

Sigma and AWS will collaborate across a set of strategic initiatives designed to deliver measurable value to customers:

Co-selling and aligned field teams. Sigma sales teams will work to help customers identify high-value use cases and reach production faster, with coordinated support from the first conversation through deployment.

Sigma sales teams will work to help customers identify high-value use cases and reach production faster, with coordinated support from the first conversation through deployment. Co-marketing and demand generation. Sigma will invest in campaigns, events, and enablement that showcase what teams can build when Sigma runs on AWS.

Sigma will invest in campaigns, events, and enablement that showcase what teams can build when Sigma runs on AWS. Deeper product and AI alignment. Sigma will continue to deepen its integration across the AWS data and AI stack, giving customers a governed, warehouse-native workspace to explore billions of rows, build AI Apps, and deploy agents — without moving data or duplicating governance.

The agreement builds on a period of significant momentum for Sigma, which recently closed an $80 million Series E that doubled its valuation to $3 billion. Deepening its collaboration with AWS extends Sigma's strategy of meeting customers where their data already lives across the modern cloud ecosystem.

About Sigma

Sigma is the runtime layer for analytics, apps, and agents on live data. Business and technical teams use Sigma to explore data, build apps, and automate workflows without moving data or breaking governance. A spreadsheet interface, MCP, and native AI sit in one governed workspace connected to the cloud data warehouse. More than 2,000 customers run on Sigma, including AMD, Duolingo, Colgate-Palmolive, and JPMorgan Chase. Visit sigmacomputing.com.