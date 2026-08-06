Travelers and National Trust for Historic Preservation Bring National Resilience Campaign to Minnesota

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) and the National Trust for Historic Preservation today celebrated the fourth event of their national preservation and community resilience campaign, Travelers Across America, in Elk River, Minnesota. The initiative, which focuses on restoring landmarks and strengthening community resilience in honor of America’s 250th, hosted a volunteer day at Oliver Kelley Farm featuring hands-on stewardship projects led by Travelers employees. The event was supported by the Minnesota Historical Society and the National Trust’s Hands-on Preservation Experience (HOPE) Crew, which equips young people with the vital skills needed to protect historic sites across the country.

Established in 1850, the Oliver Kelley Farm is a National Historic Landmark that immerses visitors in 19th-century farm life, showcasing the early rural resilience and cooperative spirit of the 1800s frontier. As the farm and surrounding areas face increasing risk from tornadoes, hail and severe storms, the site’s long-term viability is threatened by potential water and weather damage. In support of an ongoing restoration project, Travelers and the National Trust provided a grant to fund the replacement of the farmhouse’s hail-damaged roof with a historically appropriate, weather-resilient design.

“Historic sites like the Oliver Kelley Farm aren’t just windows into our past – they can be models for our future,” said Janice Brunner, Head of Civic Engagement and Corporate Affairs at Travelers. “Through our collaboration with the National Trust and the local community, we’re demonstrating that thoughtful, targeted investments in resilience can be replicated across communities nationwide, helping protect the landmarks and neighborhoods most vulnerable to severe weather.”

“Our partnership with Travelers has enabled us to support irreplaceable historic sites like the Oliver Kelley Farm from the growing threats of severe weather events,” said Brent Leggs, President and CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. “By involving the local community and our hands-on preservation initiative, HOPE Crew, we not only restore an iconic piece of America’s agricultural heritage but also empower a new generation of preservationists.”

“The Oliver Kelley Farm holds deep significance in our nation’s agricultural history,” said Oliver Kelley Site Manager Matt Eidem. “For decades, the site has provided an immersive educational experience for students and families. We are grateful for this investment so we can preserve this historic landmark for the next generation.”

The project at Oliver Kelley Farm is one of four historic locations to receive resilience funding through the Travelers Across America initiative. Previous investments included fortifying historic homes against hurricanes for low- and moderate-income homeowners in New Orleans, providing fire-adapted landscaping at the Eames House in Los Angeles, and installing climate-resilient floating docks to combat sea-level rise at the Mystic Seaport Museum in Connecticut.

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has more than 30,000 employees and generated revenues of nearly $49 billion in 2025. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

About the National Trust for Historic Preservation

The National Trust for Historic Preservation is a privately funded nonprofit organization dedicated to helping communities maintain and enhance the power of historic places. Chartered by Congress in 1949 and supported by partners, friends and champions nationwide, the organization helps preserve the places and stories that make communities unique. Through the stewardship and revitalization of historic sites, the National Trust for Historic Preservation helps communities foster economic growth, create healthier environments and build a stronger, shared sense of civic duty and belonging. For more information, visit Savingplaces.org.