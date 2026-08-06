Comcast Business Brings Enhanced Private Wireless Networking to the Corporate Office

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast Business today announced the deployment of a private wireless network at the headquarters of Smartlink, a national leader in digital infrastructure services, in downtown Annapolis, MD. Smartlink designs, builds, and sustains wireless infrastructure for carriers and tower companies across the country, making its choice of Comcast Business to solve its own in-building connectivity challenges a strong endorsement of the solution. The deployment combines carrier-grade Neutral Host cellular coverage with a dedicated Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS)-based private wireless network in a single managed platform. By bringing together capabilities that have traditionally required separate, costly systems, it offers enterprises a new connectivity model, one that reduces the cost and complexity of building wireless infrastructure.

Modern office buildings can be difficult environments to keep connected. Signal-degrading materials, energy-efficient glass, and dense floorplans routinely weaken cellular reception, leaving employees and visitors with dropped calls and dead zones. At the same time, the rise of smart-building applications, such as security cameras, occupancy sensors, and access control, demands a dedicated, secure wireless connectivity layer that standard office WiFi networks were not built to support.

To address these challenges, organizations have traditionally deployed multiple overlapping technologies, including Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), WiFi networks, and dedicated operational networks. These approaches often require separate vendors, infrastructure investments, and management models, increasing both cost and operational complexity. Comcast Business’s private wireless platform architecture consolidates these functions into a single managed environment designed to simplify deployment and ongoing operations.

The platform’s Neutral Host component operates through a Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) gateway and cellular radio equipment, delivering reliable cellular voice and data service to all building occupants, regardless of their carrier. By leveraging Comcast Business’s carrier relationships and shared infrastructure model, it integrates directly with the major national carriers to close the coverage gaps typically found in large commercial offices, without the cost and deployment complexity often associated with traditional DAS solutions.

Delivered through the same cellular radios and managed platform, the Comcast Business solution also offers dedicated CBRS private networking capabilities using a cloud-based 4G/5G mobile core that operates independently of public carrier traffic. This eliminates the need for multiple operational connectivity systems and provides Smartlink a secure, isolated environment for a growing range of enterprise and smart-building applications – including cameras, remote access control, environmental and occupancy sensors, asset tracking, and digital signage – without adding complexity to the company’s existing IT infrastructure.

“Like many building occupants, our Smartlink team struggled to find the right networking solution that could meet our growing connectivity needs,” said Jason Campbell, Chief Executive Officer, Smartlink. “Comcast Business delivered a single solution that solves our coverage challenges and gives us a dedicated operational network, at a price point that made the decision an easy one.”

Key Benefits of the Comcast Business Private Wireless Network at Smartlink:

Enterprise-grade Security: SIM-based credentials and traffic encryption provide robust security for every device connected to the network.

SIM-based credentials and traffic encryption provide robust security for every device connected to the network. Scalability and Flexibility: The architecture is highly adaptable and can be expanded or modified as new use cases and requirements emerge.

The architecture is highly adaptable and can be expanded or modified as new use cases and requirements emerge. Cost-Effective Deployment: Cloud-based infrastructure and advanced CBRS radio equipment enable rapid installation and minimal disruption to daily operations.

“The commercial office market has long faced a difficult choice between living with cellular coverage that may be insufficient or making significant investments in multiple disparate network solutions just to reach a baseline level of connectivity,” said Justin Markle, Senior Vice President, Wireless Partnerships & Development, Comcast Corporation. “Private Wireless and Neutral Host Networking delivered through Comcast Business’s unified managed platform, changes that equation. By combining carrier-grade cellular service and private wireless operations into a single, scalable solution, organizations can simplify connectivity and manage costs.”

The Smartlink deployment extends Comcast Business’s growing Private Wireless portfolio into the commercial office market and reflects the company’s broader strategy to simplify enterprise technology infrastructure by combining connectivity, networking, mobility and operational technology into unified managed solutions.

The company has deployed similar solutions across a variety of environments – including an on-campus Neutral Host network at the University of Virginia, a private wireless network at The Sound Hotel Seattle Belltown, and a private 5G network for the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Each deployment is built on Comcast Business’s licensed CBRS spectrum, cloud-based infrastructure, and strong carrier relationships. With Smartlink, the company offers a model that other enterprises and commercial property owners can replicate.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers leading global businesses the technology solutions and forward-thinking partnership they need. With a full suite of solutions including fast, reliable connectivity, secure networking solutions and advanced cybersecurity and a range of managed service options, Comcast Business is ready to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. Comcast Business has been recognized by leading analyst firms for its continued growth, innovation, and leadership, and is committed to partnering with customers to help them drive their businesses forward.

For more information, call 800-501-6000. Follow @ComcastBusiness on social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.